Excitel announces Mega Broadband Pagalpanti Sale

Excitel, the Truly Unlimited internet service provider, has announced a sale on broadband this festive season. Excitel Broadband’s new plans offer high-speed internet across speeds of 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps, and 300 Mbps, to users across 12 cities in the country at exciting prices. Excitel Broadband’s sale offers 100 Mbps @ just Rs. 399 per month and 300 Mbps @ just Rs.499 per month. Excitel’s Fiber (FTTH) connection provides the same speed throughout the month, seamless downloads and uploads, no data limit, and hassle-free installation.

The plans start from Rs. 399 a month, going up to Rs 999 a month. The new tariff rates have been categorized as basis speed and duration. Plans are for 1-month, 3-month, 4-month, 6-month, 9-month, 12-month with validity ranging from 30 days to 365 days. The new plans are effective from October 26, 2020. Check them out on www.excitel.com

Plan Months 100 Mbps 200 Mbps 300 Mbps Fiber 1 699 849 999 Fiber 3 565 638 752 Fiber 4 508 – 636 Fiber 6 490 – 600 Fiber 9 424 – 533 Fiber 12 399 – 499

“With an explosion of smart devices, rising Internet penetration and the advent of bandwidth-intensive graphical/video content and apps, ISPs and telcos will have to offer abundant usage at affordable prices to consumers in order to propel the growth of Broadband. All our plans are truly unlimited without any FUP or restriction of any kind on data usage, a feature which strangely no other ISP is providing and ideally everyone should”, said Vivek Raina, Excitel co-founder, and CEO.

Currently operational in twelve cities including Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Vijayawada, Kanpur, Lucknow, Jaipur, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Unnao, Visakhapatnam, and Guntur. Excitel Broadband is working towards reaching over 50 cities by the end of 2021.

The prices are exclusive of taxes. Check the terms and conditions on www.excitel.com