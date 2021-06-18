Excitel Broadband vaccinates over 1500 employees, partners and their dependents through a two-day Vaccination drive

Delhi, June 18th,2021: Excitel, India’s leading and fastest fibre broadband network provider, took its fight against COVID 19 a level up by providing vaccine support to its employees, partners and their families, through a 2-day vaccination drive at their headquarters in Delhi. The drive, organised on June 17 and 18, is a part of Excitel’s multi-city vaccination drive endeavour, in partnership with eKincare. Prior to this Excitel has organised several drives to vaccinate its employees across cities like Lucknow, Jaipur, Hyderabad and Bangalore earlier this month.

Commenting on the drive, Vivek Raina, CEO, Excitel Broadband, shared, “The safety and wellbeing of our employees and partners in these times of pandemic is always on the top of our minds. Timely vaccination is the most effective weapon in our battle against COVID and therefore to safeguard our employees and partners, we are organising multiple vaccination drives across the country. The first leg of the drive was concluded at our Delhi office which saw more than 1700 people vaccinated in the two-day camp.”

To avail the chance to get vaccinated, Excitel employees and partners were required to register on the eKincare platform and book their slots. The two-day camp administered 1st dose as well as 2nd dose to the ones already vaccinated before. All mandatory and necessary precautions were followed to ensure employee safety and seamless execution of the drive.

Being true to its spirit of empathy and employee care, Excitel recently also partnered with multiple doctors across the country to provide easy access to e-consultations to its employees and ERPs. These consultations were aimed to provide primary care and reduce anxiety amongst the employees thus increasing employee morale.

About Excitel

Excitel, India’s leading, and fastest-growing broadband network is the preferred streaming platform for over 500,000 customers in 28 cities. Since its inception in September 2015, Excitel has been revolutionizing broadband services and leading the adoption of fibre broadband in India. Excitel was also the first internet service provider to introduce the concept of truly unlimited data plans allowing consumers to access unlimited data at the promised speed without any caveats or conditions. Ookla recognizes Excitel as the 4th fastest and best-rated broadband network in India. According to TRAI, the company is also amongst the Top 10 ISPs in India as rated by consumers.