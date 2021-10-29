Excitel gifts customers an early Diwali present, launches “Swift Onboarding Plan” to become the first ISP to offer 200 Mbps for less than INR 200/Month

To commemorate the festival of Diwali, Excitel, One of India’s fastest growing broadband networks, today has unveiled the revolutionary “Swift Onboarding Plan.” The company in the plan is offering 200 Mbps download and upload speed coupled with unlimited data at a very nominal cost of INR500 for the first 3 months, making it one of the most affordable internet onboarding plans ever offered in the country. This one-of-a-kind offer has been launched to address the surge in the demand for a proper Fiber-to-the-Home broadband connection while also significantly reducing the overhead costs incurred during the onboarding process.

Focused at empowering the country’s youth, the Swift Onboarding plan from Excitel, is a testament to the company’s commitment towards reducing the long standing digital divide in India. Understanding the growing need for the internet for everyday life, the ‘Swift Onboarding Plan’ plan is tailored to make onboarding seamless and encourage more people to hop on the FTTH bandwagon keeping their apprehensions about the onboarding process aside.

Commenting on the introduction of the Swift Onboarding Plan, Vivek Raina, Co-founder, and CEO, Excitel, shared,“Hybrid work and Schooling is a reality that’s going to stay with us for the foreseeable future. This means that the need for proper Fiber to Home broadband will continue to be there. Besides this home infotainment through Broadband has already become a need of every household. The Swift Onboarding Plan’ is an effort from Excitel to provide a chance to have high speed FTTH service to those users who have been denied this till now due to high onboarding costs. Speed, unlimited data coupled with that groundbreaking low introductory offer will persuade prospective customers to opt for uninterrupted fiber broadband internet, thereby connecting thousands of such users to high speed symmetric internet, thus reducing the ever-growing digital divide.“

The “Swift Onboarding plan” is currently active in Bengaluru, Delhi and Hyderabad. This is a one-time introductory offer that is only applicable for new connections and prospective customers can request for the plan during the installation.

Excitel has been continuously working and striving towards introducing solutions that are tailored to suit varied customer requirements. The internet service provider recently also launched a stay-at-home bundle pack and entertainment bundle pack that offered premium memberships for leading OTT platforms at no extra costs.