Excitel partners with Super OTT Aggregator Platform PlayboxTV to launch OTT Entertainment Plan 2.0 @ INR 799/

India, December 17th, 2021: Excitel, India’s leading and fastest-growing broadband internet service provider, has partnered with PlayboxTV Platform, a super OTT aggregator application that provides 350+ Live TV Channels and 40+ OTT services, enabling users access to unlimited leisure viewing. Through this partnership, Excitel users will now get popular OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, ZEE5, and SonyLIV along with TV channels like Colors, Sony, CNBC Awaaz, NDTV India, Nickelodeon amongst others with Excitel’s 100 Mbps/3 Month unlimited data plan, just for INR 799/-

Commenting on the announcement, Vivek Raina, CEO, and co-founder, Excitel shared, “Excitel was started with a vision that fiber internet will soon replace traditional linear TV as a main source of entertainment, and this is finally coming true. We are elated to announce our partnership with industry entertainment leader and enabler, PlayboxTV. We firmly believe that our partnership will cater to the streaming needs of both kids and adults, while also catering to different genres, making it a holistic experience of seamless streaming with blazing-fast internet.”

Aamir Mulani, Founder & CEO, PlayboxTV expressed his thoughts saying, “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with the visionary broadband Internet Service Provider, Excitel. PlayboxTV has always aimed to create a disruption in the existing norms and provide a service that is unparalleled. The vision and determination is strengthened even more with our partnership with Excitel. We look forward to providing an impeccable experience to our customers with rich content and seamless entertainment like never seen or heard before.”

The plans are applicable across all the Excitel functional cities on their 100 Mbps/3 Months plan and can be availed at INR 799 per month plus taxes. Customers can contact customer support to update their existing plans to suit their consumption requirements.

Excitel has been consistently working towards launching plans that are tailored to suit different consumers. The brand also recently launched a swift onboarding plan that attempted to reduce the onboarding-led hassles. The company previously also launched an OTT entertainment plan as an introductory offer.

About Excitel

Excitel, India’s leading, and fastest-growing broadband network is the preferred streaming platform for 600,000 customers in 21 cities. Since its inception in September 2015, Excitel has been revolutionizing broadband services and leading the adoption of fiber broadband in India. Excitel was also the first internet service provider to introduce the concept of truly unlimited data plans allowing consumers to access unlimited data at the promised speed without any caveats or conditions. Ookla recognizes Excitel as the 4th fastest and best-rated broadband network in India. According to TRAI, the company in 2020 was also amongst the Top 10 ISPs in India.