Exciting PhonePe offer on Sundays: 1000 lucky winners to get Rs 50 cashback

PhonePe, India’s leading digital payments platform today announced an exciting offer for its users. The users can now recharge their mobile phones and 1000 lucky ones will get flat Rs 50 cashback. The offer will be valid only for prepaid mobile users on 23rd August and 30th August (Sundays) during the 4-6 PM window.

To avail of this offer, users just need to follow the simple steps below.

● Log in to your PhonePe app (on Android & iOS) and go to the homepage

● Click on Mobile Recharge icon under the Recharge & Pay Bills section

● Select or enter a prepaid mobile number

● Enter the amount or select the best plan (from “View Plans” section) for the recharge

● Make the payment using BHIM UPI (In case you hold a wallet balance, it will be automatically used for paying)

There is no minimum transaction amount required to avail of the offer. The cashback can be used for recharges, bill payments and payments on PhonePe partner platforms/stores.