Exclusive discounts on Micromax IN 2b ‘India ka No Hang Phone’ – at Flipkart’s ‘Big Saving Days’

New Delhi, India: Micromax Informatics Ltd., India’s indigenous mobile and consumer electronics brand, announced a discount on India ka ‘No Hang Phone’ Micromax IN 2b – on Flipkart’s ‘Big Saving Days’ from 16th December till 21st December 2021. The Micromax IN 2b is available in 4+64 and 6+64GB RAM variants at a discounted price and is available in three stunning colors – Black, Blue and Green.

The IN 2b is supported by an ARM Cortex A75 architecture based Octacore Processor with Mali G52 GPU that gives a 45% better performance. The Micromax IN 2b gives you Pure Stock Android OS Experience ensuring a seamless user interface with No ads, No Bloatware with 50% better app start-up time and zero performance issues like lags or hanging. It’s blazing fast unlock allows you to access the phone in just 250ms via face unlock and 350ms via fingerprint unlock. Powered by a massive 5000 mAh battery, which is also manufactured in India and a 10W fast charger, the ‘No’ hang phone also boasts of an ANTUTU score of 176847.

IN 2b is packed with a 13MP+2MP AI enabled dual camera, a 5MP front camera, FHD video recording as well as a unique Play and Pause recording features. This is further enhanced by the massive 6.5” Mini drop HD + display with 400 nits brightness. With a sturdy build and amazing features, the Micromax IN 2b is the perfect choice for people who use smartphones extensively.