Exclusive Interview with Filip Cotfas, Channel Manager, CoSoSys

About Filip Cotfas

Filip Cotfas has an impressive background in sales and project management. As a Channel Manager at CoSoSys, he is utilizing his extensive skills for daily operating efficiency with a focus on the South Asia, Middle East and Northern Europe markets.

Filip`s main responsibility is handling the existing Customer portfolio, as well as acquiring additional revenue streams, mainly by coordinating with the existing partners or enabling new partnerships, in order to help more customers benefit from our award-winning Data Loss Prevention solution. In the past years, he has been

developing sales strategies for his markets and built a successful relationship with channel partners.

Filip`s objective is to help businesses overcoming their security challenges and protecting their sensitive information. He is goal-oriented with a genuine passion for sales and business development.

Interview

Could you describe the CoSoSys legacy in DLP and its presence in India – across industries space?

CoSoSys was founded in 2004. Since then, our team and solutions have grown every year. We now proudly protect over 11.5 million users worldwide.

We are a leading developer of endpoint centric Data Loss Prevention (DLP) solutions and security software and won many international DLP awards with our flagship product, Endpoint Protector. We have been recognized in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Data Loss Prevention and in 2019, 2018, and 2017 Radicati Group Data Loss Prevention Market Quadrant and many others.

We have been present in India for about 10 years and have been working with our channel partners. Our solution can be used by any industry. We plan to focus on several industries, such as the BFSI segment, IT, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Pharma, where the adoption of the right technology is required.

How important is the Indian market for CoSoSys and how big is their brand in India?

CoSoSys is a leading provider of data security solutions in India. The Indian market plays an important role to CoSoSys. The company has created a ‘Channel Partner Program’ in which Endpoint Protector acted as a bridge to connect and establish an understanding of why the Data Loss Prevention solutions are business-relevant and should be in priority.

Recently, CoSoSys has strengthened its Channel Partner Program in India, educating all partners with the right guidance for best practices to accelerate the adoption of a data protection strategy that works for the WFH scenario. This includes training sessions and webinars with the channel partners.

What are the new solutions for the BFSI sector you are coming up with in the future?

Taking into account the rising need for endpoint security amid and post COVID19 in the BFSI sector, we are preparing a new Endpoint Protector package focused on enterprises, set to enter the Indian markets very soon.

How will you plan a strong investment for expansion and R&D?

We are always keeping India in mind when we are developing our product roadmap. The feedback we receive from our Indian customers is very valuable and helps us shape our DLP product. Regarding the Partner Channel, we are continually working on providing better support, more training, to make sure our partners are always up

What are the key challenges that organizations have been facing during the Covid-19 crisis period and how should they be looking at the issues of data leakage and loss to prevent thefts?

Remote users are harder to monitor, working from different networks, companies need to implement solutions that help them protect their data even if the users are remote.

During this pandemic, employees have been allowed to operate remotely, but shifting to the remote working model can put the businesses at risk. A challenge for organizations is maintaining security while ensuring smooth operation without interruptions. New threats like employees’ tendency to relax security practices while working from home, can lead to disastrous results. Sensitive and confidential information leaving a company’s premises will always be more vulnerable than when it is firmly within reach of a well-secured company network.

What is the company’s future roadmap in terms of technology research and development and how do you see that panning out in India?

We try to be one step ahead by working with technology partners (zero-day support for macOS). India is one of our main markets, and we are always looking for innovative ways to help our customers from India and all over the world.