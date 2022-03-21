Exclusive Speaker Interview with Damien Boyd, MSD Ahead of the Highly Potent API Conference

SMi Group reports: 6th Annual Highly Potent API Conference will return in May 2022

SMi Group has been working the Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients industry for 6 years now which has enabled the perfect platform for industry experts to come together and share news and knowledge about advancements, as well as bring to light solutions to overcome challenges.

Taking place on the 9th and 10th May 2022 in London, UK, the 2022 agenda is focused on ensuring risk-based, safety driven, high quality handling of highly potent substances. Building on the success of previous years, the Highly Potent API Conference will bring together industry experts from leading big pharma companies to gain an expert view on the latest developments of the industry.

Ahead of the Highly Potent API Conference, SMi Group caught up with Damien Boyd, EHS Specialist Occupational Hygiene, MSD, to discuss his role, priorities, current projects, opportunities, and his involvement as a speaker at the upcoming event.

What is the greatest challenge for you to personally overcome within the Highly Potent API field currently?

Passing on my experiences and knowledge to people whom have not previously handled potent compounds before (i.e., trying to combat against complacency, make them understand how ‘invisible’ the danger is)

What are your thoughts on the regulatory environment in this field and how is this impacting your work at the moment?

The regulatory environment is to be welcomed – it is in place to protect workers from the acute and chronic effects of hazardous potent compound exposure and to ensure the companies will only work in this niche manufacturing area if they invest in proven, best practice protective control mechanisms (e.g., multi-purpose isolators)

Damien is set to deliver a presentation on day one of the conference on ‘Human Behaviors Leading to Safe & Successful Potent Product Manufacturing’ which will cover:

There have been progressive improvements in potent compound containment in Pharma within the last 20 years

Great sharing of ‘best practice’, resulting in similar approaches across the sector,

A degree of ‘health & safety anxiety’ is observed when the API OELs go below 10 mcg/m3

Expensive Containment infrastructure is only as useful as the human capability interacting with it

Do we need to look at how we prepare workers handling extremely active, harmful chemical agents?

This talk examines some of the key human factors that can influence a successful approach to handling potent compounds

