Exclusive Sunscreen launch by Organic Harvest

Organic Harvest, India’s leading organic personal care brand, has expanded its product portfolio by foraying into Blue Light Technology and launching a one-of-its-kind revolutionary Sunscreen with dual indoor- outdoor protection. Organic Harvest is committed to innovate continuously and offer new products to its customers. The investment and launch of Blue Light Technology Sunscreen will disrupt the Indian personal care industry and if the beauty industry has its way then, Blue Light Technology will become the new buzzword as SPF was at the start of 1990s.

The newly launched Sunscreen is enriched with the goodness of Aloe Vera and Clay and provides protection against the harmful sun rays as well as blue light rays coming from digital devices. In today’s time where we are surrounded by gadgets 24×7, it is important that we understand the need to protect our skin from these harmful rays as well.

Talking about the innovation during the launch of sunscreen, Mr. Rahul Agarwal, CEO, Organic Harvest said, “Organic Harvest is not just a personal care range, it is a lifestyle. Our products are high performing products combining the power of plants with organic ingredients. We are committed to our customers and aim to continuously offer innovative products. Today, we are very proud to launch Sunscreen with Blue Light Technology, which is a one-of-its-kind product in the Indian personal care industry. In the next 5 years, we plan to take a 360-degree route to take the brand to the next level and reach out to every individual that aspires for pure organic beauty.”

He also added, “It is exciting to see how consumers are showing equal importance to organic personal care products as they show to organic food. We started with a small line of products and have today become a name to reckon with when it comes to Organic personal care range.”

According to Grand View Research, the organic personal care market size is expected to grow by $25.11 billion by 2025. Organic Harvest aims to cater to this demand by making consumers more aware and educated about their choice of products and about the environmental and ethical impact of products available in the market. The brand started with the initial investment of $ 15 million and with 30 outlets and today, with more than 30% growth in terms of revenue and presence, have 20,000 outlets in the country and plans to increase the presence to 50,000 in India within a span of next two years.

Organic Harvest has also expanded internationally with its presence in US, Saudi Arabia and Nepal. In addition, it has debuted in the UAE market with its extensive range of organic personal care products. The brand is quite aggressive and has already added 8-10 new additions to its present product range in the year (2018-19), which includes soaps, serums, masks, sunscreens and hair care and is planning to add 10 new additions to its portfolio.