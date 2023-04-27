Exclusive travel packages available for Gamers8: The Land of Heroes

RIYADH, 27 APRIL 2023: Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, the biggest gaming and esports festival worldwide, will offer gaming fans exclusive travel packages to Riyadh to catch all their favorite titles live in person.

Beginning on July 6, the eight-week entertainment extravaganza, organized by the Saudi Esports Federation (SEF), will feature an array of elite esports titles, as well as live music from star artists, community gaming and education platforms, and much more.

With fans everywhere desperate to visit the purpose-built venue at Riyadh Boulevard City and revel in all the top Gamers8: The Land of Heroes activities, travel experts AlMosafer will create packages enticing every gamer to visit Riyadh this summer.

Any kind of reservation made through the custom-made website, whether it’s a flight or hotel booking, will earn a Day Pass ticket for Gamers8 for each day of the intended stay in Riyadh.

Ahmed Al Bishri, Deputy CEO at the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “Gamers8: The Land of Heroes is the undisputed destination of gaming, a place where gamers across the world await the best titles, the best teams and best players this summer. Now thanks to these exclusive travel packages they can be in Saudi Arabia in person at the state-of-the-art Riyadh Boulevard City venue for an experience they will never forget. “Since Gamers8: The Land of Heroes was announced earlier this year, the anticipation and interest has been phenomenal. Customized options enabling fans to select flights, hotels, and full itinerary in Riyadh for each day of stay are available – and, of course, this option also grants a Day Pass ticket for Gamers8: The Land of Heroes. Wherever you are on the planet, we look forward to seeing you in Riyadh this summer at the world’s largest gaming and esports festival and the destination for elite esports champions and gaming universe lovers.”

For more Gamers8: The Land of Heroes travel package information, please see https://gamers8.gg/ and https://www.almosafer.com/en/? partner_referer=gamers8

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes follows the success of last year’s Gamers8 at Boulevard Riyadh City. Gamers8 2022 saw the world’s best teams and players battle it out across five top titles – Rocket League, Dota 2 Riyadh Masters, Fortnite, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, and PUBG Mobile – for a prize pool of $15 million.

The festival last year was attended by an incredible total of 1.4 million visitors, with further 132 million people watching the elite competitions broadcast all over the world.

Full details of Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, which has a $45 million prize pool, triple that of last year, will be released in due course.