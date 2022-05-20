Exfoliate your way to glowing skin with Oriflame’s Optimals Exfoliating Face Scrub

Oriflame, leading social selling Swedish beauty brand, launched its new Optimals range to build on its belief in holistic beauty that encompasses looking and feeling beautiful. Optimals, tailored for specific skin needs, features products formulated with skin nutrients from natural potent plants native to Sweden.

Under this range, the brand has introduced the Optimals Exfoliating Face Scrub, an easy to use, multi-benefit exfoliator for all skin types. Created using skin nutrients from plants native to Sweden, the scrub is bursting with the goodness of antioxidants from Rowan Berries, fruit acids from apples, lactic acid and natural-origin almond shell granules.

Enriched with vitamin C, Rowan berries help to exfoliate the skin, minimize pores, and refine the skin texture while bestowing it with natural radiance. Fruit acids from apples rejuvenate the skin for incredible smoothness, and lactic acid tackles uneven skin tone and blemishes with unmatched cell renewal properties. Finally, the natural-origin almond shell granules physically remove dirt, oil, and makeup, and dead cells, revealing smooth, soft, and healthy-looking skin.

Speaking on the launch, Spokesperson – Oriflame, said, “It is commonly known that weekly scrubbing is essential to a well-rounded skincare routine. However, several individuals shy away from using scrubs due to harsh formulations and the resulting skin uneasiness. With Optimals Exfoliating Face Scrub, we are taking away all these qualms by presenting a luxurious, creamy, formulation that deep cleanses and exfoliates your skin while nourishing it with skin-loving ingredients. With the new Exfoliating Face Scrub, you’ll never skip the scrubbing step again!”