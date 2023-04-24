Exhicon rises market cap to 100 Cr within five days of listing

Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd’s market capitalisation has risen to almost 30 percent making it to reach 100 Cr mark within five days after listing its stocks on the BSE SME, making it to the highest among all other SME IPO’s listed in last four days in the category.

The stock has been performing to the expectations of the investors from the day of the listing.

The BSE SME stock had locked-in at 5 per cent upper circuit on the opening day and has been hitting upper circuit since then.

The SME stock opened at Rs 64 per share on BSE but attracted buying interest post-listing and first hit an intraday high of Rs 67.20 per share, locking in at a 5% upper circuit on the listing date. The stock opened next day and again hit an upper circuit within a few seconds of the opening bell as no seller was available for the stock available at Rs 70.56 per share. Shares of Exhicon Events Media Solutions closed at Rs 77.78 on Thursday and at Rs 73.90 on Wednesday. About 15.46 lakh shares of the company had changed hands at the counter.

The upper circuit applicable for today is pegged at Rs 85.74 each share on the stock exchange.

Exhicon Events Media Solutions provides a comprehensive range of products and services to the exhibitions, conferences, and events industries. The company’s solutions range from media to integrated marketing solutions, temporary to permanent event infrastructure, and management to organising. The company offers turnkey event and trade fair construction for B2B and B2C fairs and events for small to large graphs. It also assists its clients in obtaining the necessary permissions and licenses for the events.

The company’s clients are various state governments, domestic associations, and international clients. It also provides services to various domestic trade show organisers.