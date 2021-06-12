Exide reaches out to Covid Warriors in city

Kolkata: As a mark of solidarity with the medical Covid Warriors of the city, Exide Industries Ltd Managing Director and CEO, Mr Subir Chakraborty kicked off its Abhaar campaign through which it intends to reach out to Group D staff in government and a few select private hospitals.

“This is a token of our appreciation and in recognition of the work that they have been doing silently and fearlessly in this time of medical emergency in the country,” said Mr Jitendra Kumar, President and Company Secretary of Exide Industries Ltd.

As part of the programme, each beneficiary will be getting a kit consisting of nutrition like rice, pulses, spices and cooking oil that is expected to take care of a small family for a month. It will also contain items for personal hygiene and reputed commercial food supplements.

The campaign was electronically kicked off in the presence of West Bengal Joint Secretary in the department of Health and Family Welfare, Mr Ravi Ranjan. It is being implemented through the NGO Yuva Unstoppable. At the e-inauguration of the event noted India cricketers Parthiv Patel and Irfan Pathan were also present on behalf of Yuva Unstoppable.

Simultaneously Exide has also been distributing cooked food packets to the economically disadvantaged members of the society in the city’s slums and red light areas for about two weeks. This work is being carried out in association with another voluntary organisation.

“While we do a lot of CSR work around our factories across the country, we are also equally committed to the city of our origin, Kolkata and these latestCovid related initiatives are a reflection of our commitment to the city that we operate in,” Mr Kumar added.