Exim Bank brings together 75 artisans from more than 20 states of India and neighbouring countries to Delhi

9th edition of ‘Exim Bazaar’ inaugurated by Padma Vishubhan Dr. Sonal Mansingh, Hon’ble Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha)

Padma Vishubhan Dr. Sonal Mansingh, Hon’ble Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) along with the Managing Director of India Exim Bank, Ms. Harsha Bangari inaugurated the 9th edition of ‘Exim Bazaar’, in presence of Shri U. P. Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, at the National Crafts Museum and Hastkala Academy (Ministry of Textiles), Pragati Maidan, New Delhi today. The Bazaar, organized by India Exim Bank, showcases traditional and contemporary art and craft products from across the country and from the neighbouring countries, from Saturday, September 3 to Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

As a part of Government of India’s Neighbourhood First policy, artisans from neighbouring nations of Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal and Sri Lanka have also been invited for the first time to showcase their traditional art forms.

The exhibition assumes significance as it aims to support local, home-grown artisans from various states. Complimenting the role Exim Bazaar plays to strengthen India’s Handicraft and Handloom sector, Padma Vishubhan Dr. Sonal Mansingh said, “Artisans faced immense losses as their business scope was much impacted due to the pandemic. For women and their families, it was especially tough to handle financial stress in the lockdown. Opportunities like Exim Bazaar should be encouraged to display one’s work and make up for the lost time.”

Commenting on why this platform should be leveraged by the grassroots enterprises, Ms. Bangari said, “We are happy to bring together 75 artisans from all over the Indian subcontinent to mark the 75 years of India’s independence, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. It is inspiring for us to see such a positive response from Delhi for the artisans. The Exim Bazaar is organized by the India Exim Bank with an objective to boost business prospects for many individual artisans as well as micro & grassroots enterprises. The exhibition provides wider visibility and brand promotion for the artisans to market their products. This gives them access to direct customers and generate future sales leads, as well as understanding consumer preferences, improve industry knowledge and discover latest trends.”

During the pandemic many artisans and rural enterprises suffered significant loss in income. Exim Bank as a responsible financial institution continued its handholding support by conducting design, product, and educative workshops for the artisans during this period. This Exim Bazaar is a continuation of such initiatives thereby helping to provide a platform for the artisans to bounce back and revive itself.

This ongoing Exim Bazaar at Delhi has seen participation of artisans and weavers from across the country, exhibiting their diverse range of skills, talents, and techniques, with many being national and state awardees.

Art forms such as Madhubani paintings, leather puppetry, Warli paintings, Pichwai paintings, Pattachitra and Phad paintings, Banarasi silk fabrics, lac bangles, Kawad paintings, ceramic blue pottery, Dokra art, terracotta, Jamdani sarees, wrought metal art among others are on display and available for sale at this exhibition. Exim Bazaar, an exhibition-cum-sale of handmade arts and crafts of India curated by Exim Bank, has come to Delhi for the first time since its inception.

Exim Bank hopes that this event would boost business prospects for many individual artisans as well as micro & grassroots enterprises. With the footprint of thousands of visitors, this exhibition would provide wider visibility and brand promotion for the artisans to market their products. This would give them access to direct customers and generate future sales leads, as well as understanding consumer preferences, improve industry knowledge and discover latest trends.

On this occasion, Padma Vishubhan Dr. Sonal Mansingh, released Exim Bank’s publication titled ‘Reflection and Development of India’s Creative Economy’. The study, which evaluates the trade potential of the nation in the creative economy, is the first of its type in the Indian setting. The study estimates India’s total exports of creative goods to be over US$ 20 billion, exhibiting further potential to grow, if tapped suitably by policy makers. Dr. Mansingh also released a publication of the success stories of Exim Bank’s intervention with the grassroots enterprises for revival of India’s traditional artforms.

Exim Bank assists artisans, master craftsmen, weavers, clusters, self-help groups, grassroots and micro enterprises through capacity building and sourcing overseas buyers / distributors, under its Grassroots Initiatives and Development (GRID) and Marketing Advisory Services (MAS) programmes. The assistance under these programmes has enabled financial empowerment, employment generation, promotion of entrepreneurship among individual artisans, and ensuring the survival and sustenance of centuries-old traditional handicraft and handloom products.