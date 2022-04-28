eXp India Rolls Out Series of Roadshows Across India Setting New Benchmarks in the Real Estate Industry

Gurugram, April 28th 2022 – As part of its efforts to promote eXp global’s practices in India, eXp India, a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc., and one of the fastest-growing full-service cloud-based real estate brokerage firms, recently hosted a series of roadshows in several cities across India. Besides showcasing eXp’s real estate offerings, the roadshow also served as a platform to train eXp’s agents in the city to enhance their skills and recognize their contributions. A team of expert trainers toured the cities to educate real estate agents on addressing clients’ needs as efficiently as possible. The event drew the attention of numerous real estate agents interested in partnering with eXp India.

An open discussion session was also held during the event enabling the trainers to address questions and exchange information directly with the audience. The roadshow kicked off in Jalandhar followed by Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, before concluding in Pune. Over a thousand agents participated in the training that equipped them with tactical skills they could use in real-life situations.

Speaking about the event, Shashank, Vashishtha, Executive Director, eXp India said, “eXp India’s Roadshows series has been a huge success across the country. Since buyers are increasingly investing in residential and commercial projects, property values in several cities in India are accelerating in the post-COVID-19 era, which indicates that the Indian housing market is regaining strength, slowly but steadily. This initiative by eXp India is intended to improve our real estate agents’ skills and boost their morale so they can enhance their efficiency and help the industry reach the pre-pandemic levels.” He added, “In order to provide the best service, it is important for real estate agents to know what their clients expect from them. There can be no barriers to success for them as long as there are clear rules and guidelines and as long as they can be assured of their agency’s support. The whole process, however, must be streamlined and simplified. The purpose of this roadshow was to enable our agents to better understand how to deal with home buyers in order to make their homebuying experiences seamless. Additionally, the event also served as a superb platform for explaining how eXp’s agent-centric Metaverse-driven business model works. The series of roadshows conducted by us also stimulated the curiosity in the real estate agents, thereby catalyzing more people to join us.”

The roadshow received a successful response from the seven bustling cities of India and also attracted the real estate partners in the respective cities who explored the unique model of eXp India curated around the commission, community and cloud-based working. Additionally, real estate experts and eXp leaders who answered all the burning questions surrounding the subject were present at the event to train and recognize the existing associates of eXp India.