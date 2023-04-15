Expanding our territories: Rubystone Hospitality

Greater Noida. Rubystone Hospitality a chain of hotels, founded by Mr Sandeep Singh, is now expanding its territories and providing luxurious stays in Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR and Karnataka. Rubystone is providing its hospitality for many years and it has successfully established its benchmark in Udaipur (Goldnest Rubystone Heritage), Amritsar (Rubystone Amritsar), Naukuchiatal (Allure Villa Rubystone), and in other states like Shimla, Chandigarh, Dalhousie and Bharatpur.

Everyone wants to grow, everyone wants to be the best in their services, in the same way, Rubystone aims to provide their best hospitality services to its visitors. Rubystone is changing our country’s face as they are upgrading infrastructure and giving employment, affordable luxury stays and boosting tourism, where we can experience intercross cultural values of different states. It’s a package, that a traveller wants on their tour.

Mr Sandeep Singh, Founder of Rubystone Hospitality says that” Our motive is to provide our best facilities to our visitors and contribute to our country’s economy through infrastructure development, employment growth, boost the tourism of our states and provide the comfy stay to our travellers and make them feel like home in our hotels.