Expectations from Budget 2021: Mr. Jerold Chagas Pereira, Executive Director and CEO, mPowerO

January 22, 2021

By Mr. Jerold Chagas Pereira, Executive Director and CEO, mPowerO

The pandemic-led lockdowns have shown the relevance and efficacy of online learning as a supplement to traditional forms of learning. Unfortunately, many could not benefit due to the digital divide. The budget is a good opportunity to narrow this divide by introducing schemes that could make e-learning more widespread through incentives to schools and students who invest in smartphones and other digital learning tools. Similarly, removal of GST on e-learning applications, courses, etc. The Government should invest in technology enablement and programs to digitally reskill and upskill India’s workforce as it gears up for an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

