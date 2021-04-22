Experian India fortifies leadership team with appointment of industry veteran Neeraj Dhawan as Managing Director

Neeraj brings over 27 years of experience in banking and strong product knowledge

Hyderabad, April 22, 2021: Experian India, the world’s leading global information services company specialising in decisioning, data analytics, and the first credit bureau to be licensed in India under the Credit Information Companies (Regulation) Act, 2005, has strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointment of Neeraj Dhawan as its new Managing Director.

In a career spanning over 27 years with multinationals and large corporations, Neeraj possesses senior leadership experience in technology, designing and executing business strategies, risk management and debt management to name a few. He was most recently Chief Credit Officer at CSB Bank, focusing on Retail, SME, and analytics. His past stints include working with renowned companies such as GE Capital, ABN Amro Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Yes Bank among others.

Neeraj has managed large portfolios along with teams of over 3,500 people and is highly experienced in taking on transformation projects, leading teams to create next generation end-to-end digitalised processes in credit underwriting. His passion for digitisation and Business Process Re-engineering adds immense value to Experian. With his leadership and industry experience, Neeraj will introduce strategies to accelerate Experian India’s growth, enabling the team to achieve organisational goals and excellence in operations. Leveraging Experian’s global strengths, and by introducing innovative solutions across Decision Analytics, Credit Services, Data Quality, and Consumer Services, Neeraj will further enhance Experian’s anchor products in India.

Commenting on Neeraj’s appointment, Ben Elliott, CEO Experian Asia Pacific said, “We’re excited to welcome Neeraj to Experian. Neeraj brings decades of banking experience and strong product knowledge, and as a former Experian client, he is well versed in Experian’s unique offerings and how we are positioned to win in India. As a people leader, Neeraj is passionate about creating a strong cohesive team to build a stronger business. We are confident that Experian India will benefit under his leadership. His vast experience and expertise will help the company scale to greater heights.”

Neeraj Dhawan, Managing Director, Experian India said, “I am excited to embark on this journey with Experian India which brings me immense honour and responsibility. It will be my endeavour to grow and strengthen the India business. I look forward to contributing to its continued success and growth. Given the unprecedented market shifts and varying consumer trends in recent times, as a data and analytics leader, Experian is well positioned to enable businesses to navigate new challenges by sharpening their decision-making capabilities and enabling positive actions for the consumers.”

Neeraj continues to play an advisory role with various advisory boards and start-ups. He has also acted as an advisor to Creditas Solution Private Ltd (Fintech) since March 2018, and to Acuradyne Medical Systems Pvt Ltd – MedTech (Part of SINE, IIT Bombay) since June 2019.