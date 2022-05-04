Experience A Mesmerising Cocktail Garden; Romeo Lane Opens Its Doors In Defence Colony With Breathtaking Interiors And Delightful Food

A picturesque escapade filled with innovative food, culinary cocktails, immersive music and eye-catching interiors; Romeo Lane has now opened its doors in Defence Colony, New Delhi. A befitting spot to gaze at pretty sunsets amidst a tropical ambience and for memorable night outs, the multifaceted outlet is love at first sight- oozing romance as its name suggests.

Co-Founded in 2019 by Mr Saurabh Luthra, with an aim to deliver quality dining experiences, Romeo lane is also located in Civil Lines, New Delhi and Vagator, Goa alongside its brand new outlet in Defence Colony, New Delhi. The newest outlet adds charm to the heart of South Delhi. The foresighted Co-Founder is now expanding the franchise to Lucknow, Kanpur, Kolkata, Agra, Mohali, Gurgaon, Noida, Bhubaneswar and Meerut, taking the Romeo-Lane experience Pan India. Amidst the hustle-bustle of the city, the space exhibits a tropical aura and features admirable artwork and hand-painted glass doors that complement the furniture wonderfully: an ambience teleporting you to vacation.

A treat for your tastebuds, the multi-cuisine restaurant boasts a variety of dishes that are sure to satiate your cravings, including a variety of Pan-Asian delights such as sushi, dim-sums, crispy chicken baos to name a few. Mughlai delicacies include the all-time favourite butter chicken and mutton curry, chicken tikka, fish tikka, assorted Indian bread and more. Delicious Italian dishes such as pizzas and pasta as well as Lebanese delicacies find a spot within the extensive menu. Satiating one’s sugar cravings, decadent desserts include a chocolate fudge caramel brownie with ice cream, a gooey red velvet chocolate lava cake and much more.

The resto-bar offers spectacular mixology and organic cocktails specially curated and crafted to perfection. Offering patrons combinations never experienced before such as Bubbles In My Goblet- a twist on the traditional Gin and Tonic doused in elderflower tonic and Thai Ginger Cordial, Birds Of Paradise Nest- one for the herb lovers with rosemary-infused vodka, New York Sour- a rich and velvety whiskey heaven, Pink Bird- a sweet lover’s delight complete with a fruity base, strawberry and homemade vanilla syrup and whipped cream!

Radiating European charm and exuding soft and romantic french tones, the bar offers interesting cocktail curations that set one out on a sensory experience like never before. Step into a rendezvous with romance and experience the charm of Romeo Lane!