Experience a world of exciting products & benefits with Amazon Pay’s new campaign ‘You have it, you just didn’t know it’

Amazon Pay announced the launch of ‘You have it, you just didn’t know it’ – a campaign aimed to spread awareness about the exciting bouquet of Pay products from buy now pay later, Amazon Pay UPI, Amazon Pay balance and more, all from their favourite Amazon shopping app. With this, customers can easily understand all they can do with Amazon Pay and how to use these solutions to enhance and simplify payments in their daily life. The campaign comprises of various short films showcasing how Amazon Pay can be used to pay anyone, anywhere in India, effortlessly and instantly.

Speaking about the campaign, Mahendra Nerurkar, CEO & VP, Amazon Pay India said, “Today, customers are looking for holistic digital experiences, and payment solutions that are trusted, convenient and rewarding. Our campaign ‘You have it, you just didn’t know it’ is an endeavour to demonstrate how Amazon Pay is available to anyone who has the amazon.in app, and simplifies the lives of customers by providing them with an array of products & benefits. Through this campaign, we have captured customer-centric stories that further strengthen the sense of convenience around digital payments and drive adoption for Amazon Pay.”

The campaign films capture how Amazon Pay simplifies life for millions of customers. From exciting shopping rewards to the Buy Now Pay Later option, instant credit solutions, scanning any UPI QR code through Amazon Pay UPI, cash load at the doorstep and many other features, customers and merchants can use Amazon Pay online & offline across the nation. The conversational set-up for the brand films highlights the ubiquity, rewarding intensity, affordability, and ease of making payments for customers at large.

The 45-day campaign features 360-degree communication across television, outdoor, social media, onsite and merchant stores, and is epitomized by the quirky, memorable tagline ‘You have it, you just didn’t know it.

Amazon Pay offers a large set of use-cases ranging from paying utility bills and restaurant bills to booking travel tickets, transferring money, and much more. Customers can use different payment modes on Amazon Pay, including Amazon Pay Later, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card & Amazon Pay UPI to shop seamlessly. They also have the flexibility to extend their budget and shop for their favourite items across categories like electronics, home appliances, beauty & fashion, travel tickets, digital gold, and much more.