Experience Audio Perfection: Say Hello to pTron’s Zenbuds Ultima

Hyderabad 28th July 2023: pTron, the rapidly growing and leading maker of affordable digital lifestyle and audio accessories brand in India, has launched the all-new Zenbuds Ultima, under its premium TWS product portfolio “Zenbuds”. With the Zenbuds category, pTron is set to redefine the standards of premium TWS earbuds, delivering an unparalleled listening experience than the rivals top competitors in the market.

Zenbuds Ultima is one of the most advanced TWS so far in pTron’s portfolio and is power packed with ultimate innovative features – Hybrid ANC technology, TruTalkTM Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology, Quad Mic system, IPX5 water-resistant and impressive 50 hours of playtime. With the launch of the Zenbuds Ultima, pTron has once again reassured that it can bring in an innovative product at an irresistible introductory price of Rs. 1499/-.

With 35dB Hybrid ANC technology, external distractions are effortlessly blocked out allowing users to immerse themselves in pure auditory bliss. While Crystal-clear calls are ensured with the Quad Mic and TruTalkTM Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology, the Apt Sense 40ms Low-latency mode delivers exceptional audio performance which is aptly suited for music enthusiasts. With an impressive 50 hours of playtime, users can enjoy uninterrupted music, gaming, and calls throughout the day. Rated IPX5 water-resistant, Zenbuds Ultima is designed to withstand an active lifestyle, making it an ideal companion during workouts and outdoor activities.

Announcing the launch, Mr. Ameen Khwaja, Founder, and CEO, pTron said, “Zenbuds Ultima is an example of advanced products with its exceptional premium feature and with affordable pricing. 35dB Hybrid ANC blocks out distractions for pure auditory bliss, Quad Mic system with TruTalkTM ENC ensures crystal-clear calls, Apt Sense 40ms Low-latency mode for exceptional audio performance, Transparency Mode enables interaction with the external world & Impressive 50 hours of playtime- making this product competitive to the market trend. The launch of Zenbuds Ultima is just the beginning of an exciting new era for pTron and we remain dedicated to creating ground-breaking products that enrich the lives of its customers, setting new benchmarks in the industry”.

Quad Mic & ANC technology:

Crafted with Precision: Zenbuds Ultima is the result of meticulous craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology. From the sleek and ergonomic design to the use of premium materials. The attention to detail is evident in the seamless integration of features lightweight build and ensuring optimal comfort during extended usage.

Make crystal-clear calls with the Quad Mic system featuring TruTalkTM Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology. Experience enhanced call quality, free from external disturbances, ensuring every conversation is as clear as it can be.

Say goodbye to distractions and embrace pure auditory bliss. Zenbuds Ultima’s advanced 35dB Hybrid ANC technology blocks out unwanted background noise, allowing you to focus on the music or call at hand, even in the noisiest of environments. Bid farewell to battery woes. It provides an astonishing 50 hours of playtime, ensuring uninterrupted music, gaming, and calls throughout the day.

For all the gaming enthusiasts and music lovers, Zenbuds Ultima comes equipped with the Apt Sense 40ms Low-latency mode, delivering an exceptional audio experience with minimal delay. Stay aware of your surroundings without removing the earbuds. With the Transparency Mode, Zenbuds Ultima allows you to switch to an ambient Gaming/ Music mode, so you can seamlessly interact with the external world when needed. Designed to withstand your active lifestyle, Zenbuds Ultima is rated IPX5 water-resistant, making them ideal companions during workouts, outdoor activities, or sudden downpours.

The eagerly awaited launch date for Zenbuds Ultima TWS Earbuds is 28th July. To mark this momentous occasion, pTron is offering a special launch price of just ₹1499.

pTron Zenbuds Ultima Technical Specifications: Bluetooth Version BT v5.3 with 10m range, 1-step pairing & auto-reconnect Driver size 13mm Quad Mic, TruTalk TM ENC Audio Technology Quietsmart ANC (Active Noise Cancellation Technology) + ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation Technology) Playtime Up to 50 Hours with charging case Charging Case 500 mAh Type-C Charging Case Product Weight 32g Charging case, 3.7g each earbud Other Features Touch Controls with Voice Assistant + IPX5 Water resistant Low Latency Audio & Video Sync with Stereo & Mono Bud Capability

Product Link: https://www.amazon.in/dp/B0C7PHSKL7