Experience fine standout dishes at Babu Culture this Bhai Phonta

Kolkata, 22 October 2022: Bhai Dooj or Bhai Phota observed on the last day of Diwali is a ceremony symbolic of the brother-sister bond. Amidst all the diyas, fireworks, Diwali savouries and revelry, this occasion is celebrated where sisters invite brothers to perform aarti followed by a sumptuous meal. In return, the brother blesses the sister and exchange gifts.

There’s nothing better than good old Bengali food to celebrate the bond of siblinghood. The selection of Dishes in our Bhai Phonta Special Thali makes sure Bhai and Bon both get their favourites on their plates. Babu Culture presents Bhai Phonta Special Thali to celebrate the occasion of Bhai Dooj. On offer will be a variety of Bengali dishes that includes names like Bhetki Fish Dry, Thakur Barir Shukto, Dhakai Sorshey Ilish and Mutton Kalo Bhuna among others, will remind the flavours of home, but with a gourmet twist. With specialities like Bhapa Doi and Misti Paan to finish off your meal, you will be leaving with a full belly and a rekindled bond.

Speaking on the occasion, Mrs. Mridula Mazumder the owner of Babu Culture said, “Babu Culture is at the cutting edge of the culinary city. Our goal is to evolve the Bhai Phota Special Menu by striking a balance between continuing to serve our loyal guests and attracting new ones. We want to keep the food fresh and interesting for our diners. And we want to give our guests a chance to try something different but we want them to know that they can still find their old favorites here. We are very excited to present our speciality and hope you all are going to love it.”

Sumptuous Thalis have been specially prepared for the festival. For Bhai Phonta Babu Culture have come up with a special premium package at only Rs. 1299/- which includes lip-smacking dishes starting with a welcome drink – Aam Panna then Bhetki Fish Dry, Salad, Luchi, Narkel diye Cholar Dal, Basmati Rice, Thakur Barir Shukto, Elish Macher Matha diye Kochu Shaak, Kancha Lanka Aamshatto Polao, Dhakai Sorshey Ilish (1 pc), Mutton Kalo Bhuna (2 pcs), Chutney, Papad, Bhapa Doi, Rosogulla and Misti Paan.

The standard thali at only Rs. 899/- includes Welcome drink – Aam Panna, Bhetki Fish Dry, Salad, Luchi, Narkel diye Cholar Dal, Basmati Rice, Thakur Barir Shukto, Elish Macher Matha diye Kochu Shaak, Kancha Lanka Aamshatto Polao, Jumbo Chingri Malawi Curry (1 pc), Mutton Kalo Bhuna (2 pcs), Chutney, Papad, Bhapa Doi, Rosogulla and Misti Paan.

The basic thali at only Rs. 750/- includes a Welcome drink – Aam Panna, Bhetki Fish Dry, Salad, Basmati Rice, Thakur Barir Shukto, Macher Matha diye Dal, Chanar Dalna, Kancha Lanka Aamshatto Polao, Papda Macher Tel Jhal (1 pc), Mutton Kalo Bhuna (2 pcs), Chutney, Papad, Bhapa Doi, Rosogulla and Misti Paan.

About Babu Culture: The dream destination for the lovers who celebrate the Bengali Culture and Tradition is started by Mrs. Mridula Mazumder a mother-daughter duo, their first time in the city. Babu Culture was launched in 2022 with an 850 sq feet sitting area for 50 visitors.