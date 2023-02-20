Experience royal dining with old Delhi flavours only at Enrise Rau by Sayaji

Indore, 20th February 2023: Momentt Restaurant at Enrise by Sayaji Rau welcomes food lovers to experience the authentic delicacies from the by lanes of Delhi. From “Kulhe Ki Chaat, Chhole Bhature, Kakori Kebabs to Tandoori Chicken the gastronomic journey has made its way to Delhi 6 Food Festival.

Scrumptious dishes like Dahi Bhalla, Roomali Roti, Rogani Naan, Dal Dil Ruba, Kulia Chat, Mutton Nihari Kofta, Shyam Savera, Doodh Wali Roti, Dahi Gujhiya, Noorani Kebabs, Kalmi Vada, Sheermals, Bhutta Seekh Kebabs, Murg Begum Bahar, Aloo Tikkis etc curates a unique dining experience. Savory desserts like Rabdi Faluda, Papita Halwa, Phirni, Shahi Tukda, Daulat Ki Chat to mention a few satisfies the cravings of sweet toothed.

Mr. Manish Kumar, Operations Manager, Enrise Rau by Sayaji commented “This food festival commenced on 17th February and will go on till 26th February. We are pleased to invite our guests to savor the crunch of Delhi delights. We have taken this festival to a new level with our unique delectable offerings and impeccable service”.

Momentt brings authentic delicacies and signature dining affair to your sensation. It offers a variety of cuisines ranging from Punjabi, South Indian, Chinese, Italian, French, Mediterranean etc.