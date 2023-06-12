Experience the best of Korean cuisine as Conrad Seoul flies to Conrad at the Garden City – Bengaluru

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Korea and India, Conrad Bengaluru commemorates the occasion through a unique festival. Graced by The Embassy of the Republic of Korea and The Korea Tourism Organization, the curated vision celebrates the two nations through its rich culture, tradition and heritage.

Offering a tantalizing array of vibrant and exquisite flavours of Korea at Conrad Bengaluru, prepare to be swept away by a meticulously curated menu, masterfully crafted by renowned chefs from Conrad Seoul – Chef Lee and Chef Kim, along with the culinary genius Chef Indra, Conrad Bengaluru. Get ready to embark on a culinary journey showcasing the sizzle of Korean delicacies, making this feast an extraordinary event that truly must be bookmarked!

The exclusive food festival will showcase a tantalizing selection of traditional Korean dishes, crafted by the esteemed team of chefs of Conrad.

The menu will feature an array of iconic delicacies, Daeha Muchim– Prawn Salad with Pine Nut Sauce, Maekom Bulgogi Kimbap – Spicy Beef Rice Roll, Ganjang Lobsterjang – Soy marinated Lobster, Bulgogi Burger – Soy marinated Beef Slider with Ginseng Soy Sauce, Yanggogi Jorim – Braised Lamb with Soy Sauce, Chamchi-Hwae Dupbap – Mixed Rice with Tuna Sashimi, Vinegar Gochujang, Hwangjae Haemool Ramyun – Spicy Ramen with Lobster, Crab and Scallop and Yak Gwa – Deep-fried Korean Pastry with Traditional Syrup to name a few.

Paired alongside the national drink of Korea, the traditionally crafted beverage made from part rice and part vodka is best enjoyed when chilled and neat. Available in flavours such as strawberry, blueberry and classic, Soju is indeed a refreshing delight all the way from the 14th century.

“We are elated to be associating with the talented team from Conrad Seoul showcasing a display of vibrant and exquisite flavors of the Korean cuisine. Further embracing and fostering the relationship of two very diverse cultures and traditions, it brings us great pleasure to join hands with a nation such as Korea, denoting rich heritage and history similar to India. We seek to continue inspiring and create bonds of absolute friendship, and we are truly thrilled to bring the magic of Korea to Bengaluru”, said Mr. Srijan Vadhera, General Manager, Conrad Bengaluru.

“It gives us great pleasure to commemorate the ties of two very strong and diverse nations, India & Korea. Embracing the cultural partnership, we are delighted to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Korea and India at Conrad Bengaluru, a splendid display of culture, tradition and food, a collaborative yet significant association between Conrad Seoul & Conrad Bengaluru”, said His Excellency Chang Jae-bok, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India.

Chef Prasad Metrani, Director of Culinary, Conrad Bengaluru adds “This Korean Food Festival is a testament to our commitment to providing our guests with unforgettable dining experiences that highlight culinary diversity. We are confident that the combination of our talented chefs from Conrad Seoul and Conrad Bengaluru will create an extraordinary culinary event of relishing & delectable flavours.”

Chef Kim, Conrad Seoul adds, “I am thrilled to be part of the Korean Food Festival at Conrad Bengaluru. It is an incredible opportunity to showcase the rich flavors and cultural heritage of Korean cuisine to the discerning diners in Bengaluru. I look forward to creating a memorable culinary experience and sharing the authentic flavours and recipes of Korea”.

Get ready to embark on a culinary journey like no other with Conrad Bengaluru’s latest addition to their menu – authentic Korean cuisine! This scrumptious offering is guaranteed to leave food lovers in the city wanting more, while also being a game changer for enthusiasts of Korean culture.

Don’t miss out on this must-visit dining experience that’s sure to tantalize your taste buds and transport you to the heart of Korea.

Food promotion from: 16th June to 26th June 2023 at MIKUSU, Conrad Bengaluru | INR 3000 plus taxes onwards, for two (à la carte)

For Reservations: +9188844 00194 | +9180221 44352