Experience the Indian ’Artisan Bazaar’ at White Houzz HSR Layout next to BDA complex. Bangalore.

Bangalore Bangalore Flea080 ’ Artisan Bazaar ’ – A Marketplace for Artisians and Handcrafters. The ’ Artisan Bazaar ’ is a collective of artists, designers, and makers who have come together to offer their high-quality, limited quantity products. Flea080 ’’ – A Marketplace for Artisians and Handcrafters. The ’’ is a collective of artists, designers, and makers who have come together to offer their high-quality, limited quantity products.

Come weekend and the city’s culture, art lovers and shoppers are in for a treat, as Flea080 is back and this time with the theme of a colorful ’ Artisan Bazaar ’, to be held at White Houzz , Bangalore

Actress Adhvithi Shetty inaugurated the Flea080 Artisan Bazaar at the White housse Hsr Layout Bangalore on 5th May.

Flea080 boasts of over 65 stalls showcasing the best products from across the country, be it an exciting range of Jewellery, fusion Apparels, saree, chikenkari kurties, colorful pottery, hair accessories, home & Art décor, quirky gift items, hand made accessories, leather products, lamps, carpets, paintings and lots more.

Hetal Majitjia Founder of Flea080 says ” It’s been thrilling to see students and young people participate in the local economy, and not just as consumers. There are many women entrepreneurs who bring unique and creative products. The rotating vendor schedule offer a unique shopping experience , and brings variety to the Flea080 flea markets each time.”

Meet the Artisans and know the story behind each handcrafted product. Artisans will conduct workshops like glass bangles making on spot. jewellery making, pottery, painting, simple and easy mahendi designs, etc.

About Flea080

Flea080 Flea Market has been operating on a monthly basis, gathering supporters, volunteers, and a league of loyal vendors and shoppers. Flea080 conducts Artisan Bazaar events at Bangalore , Chennai and Mumbai. The local artisans of India make bear beautiful products and with a platform like Artisan Bazaar they can directly meet their customers.

Visit Fb/ Flea080 Or IG/ Flea080.