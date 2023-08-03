Experience the Joy of Onam with ‘Mahabali Mahasale’ on the Philips Home Audio Range

New Delhi, 03rd August 2023: As the festive season approaches, TPV Technology is delighted to announce the ‘Mahabali Mahasale’, its exciting lineup of offers on a wide range of audio products, just in time for Onam. With incredible & never seen before deals on the Philips Home Audio range, customers will be able to avail of exciting bundle offers & celebrate this auspicious festival like never before.

This Onam, experience the premium features of the Philips Home Audio range with your loved ones, which would be a perfect add-on to the festive fervor.

Customers who purchase the Philips TAB8967 soundbar will get the Philips Bluetooth speaker TAS2505.

On purchase of the Philips TAB8947 soundbar, customers will get a Philips Neckband TAN4207.

And on purchase from the popular range of Philips Party Speaker TAX5206 & Philips Soundbar HTL8162, customers will get a Philips Bluetooth Speaker BT2003.

Not only this, there are a lot more offers on the Philips Audio Range to look out for. Additionally, there are on-going consumer finance easy EMI & zero down payment offers on high-value home audio products to help customers upgrade to premium models.

While announcing the festive offers, Mr. Atul Jasra, Country Head, TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd. said, “As the vibrant festivities of Onam approach, we are thrilled to join in the celebration by enriching our customers with best-in-class sound experiences. Kerala’s biggest festival calls for something truly extraordinary, and that’s exactly what we have in store for this festive season. Experience the perfect blend of richness and clarity with the new Philips Audio Range, which will elevate every upcoming festive gathering to new heights of delight and enchantment.”

In lieu of the festivities, customers can avail Onam offers on select authorized retailers in the state of Kerala till 30th September 2023 on the purchase of the following Philips Home Audio products. Furthermore, customers can also enjoy free on-site warranty on select models in select locations.