Experience The Laptops Of Tomorrow with the newest edition of ASUS ZenBook Dual Screen Laptops in India

New Delhi, 14th April 2021: Taiwanese tech giant, ASUS launched the latest additions – ZenBook Duo 14 and ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED, to their already expansive ZenBook range, today at an online launch event. The “laptops of tomorrow” ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED and ZenBook Duo 14 feature a dual display with a four-sided frameless NanoEdge display, that’s incredibly bright, along with ultra slim bezels for a complete immersive experience. Asus’s latest offerings encourage their users to push beyond their boundaries and “Live out of Line” much like ASUS has with their dual screened laptop. Aligning with their theme of “Be bold. Be crazy. Be Unbiased”, the newly launched laptops are designed to offer the best of functionality without sacrificing the portability of a laptop, making it ideal for the creators and people who prefer to work on multiple displays.

The ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482EA) is Intel® Evo™ verified and features up to 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics. It also comes with the option of an NVIDIA® GeForce® MX450 GPU. The ZenBook Duo boasts of a 14” LED-backlit Full HD 1080p display with 100% sRGB coverage.

Apart from the dual screen, the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED offers more than enough fire power under the hood to make the best use of the two displays without making any compromises. The ZenBook Pro Duo comes loaded with up to 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 processor backed by NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 3070 and 32 GB of DDR4 RAM.

Commenting on the new device, Mr. Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, “At ASUS, our job is to keep pushing the limits on innovation and try to go above and beyond the expectations of our consumers. The ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED and the ZenBook Duo 14 are testaments to that resolve. The sheer functionality of this laptop automatically makes it the laptop of tomorrow. An extra screen has always worked in the favor of productivity, be it cross referencing multiple images or multiple tabs. While it is fairly easy to add an extra monitor to a desktop, doing the same to a laptop tends to sacrifice its portability. The new additions to our ZenBook series address this issue with a second screen, making the laptop excellent for productivity without sacrificing its portability. We are very excited to introduce this product to the Indian market, encouraging our consumers to push boundaries and ‘Live out of Line’.”

Rahul Malhotra, Director – Consumer Sales, Intel India said, “Intel is committed to working with the PC ecosystem to enable seamless, distraction-free experiences for consumers, delivering portability and ease of use with powerful performance, battery life, responsiveness and connectivity. The 11th Gen Intel® Core™ powered Intel Evo verified designs are co-engineered to help people get the things done that matter most, ensuring an exceptional mobile experience from anywhere.”

Seamless Dual Display:

The laptops also feature the new tilting ScreenPad Plus, a secondary touchscreen that automatically tilts up to 9.5° angle for the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED and up to 7º for the ZenBook Duo 14, reducing glare and reflections for improved readability. One can enjoy seamless visuals across both displays, with easy multitasking with the built-in ScreenPad Plus-optimized apps.

In addition to the four-sided frameless NanoEdge OLED 4K display, the new ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED also features ultra-slim bezels to provide a holistic experience to the users. Both laptops offer PANTONE® Validated displays for delivering professional-grade color accuracy, and have received the TUV Rheinland-certification for low blue-light emissions, making it comfortable to use during long creative sessions.

ScreenPad Plus:

The updated secondary display, called the ASUS ScreenPad Plus, features the new ScreenXpert 2 software. The new Control Panel app allows the users to boost their productivity with the built-in apps, and customize it to suit their workflows. While working with compatible software, the Control Panel app enables users to change brush size, saturation, adjust layer opacity, and much more.

The users can choose from Dial, Button, Slider, and Scroll. Each control designed to work in a unique way to boost creative workflow. The Control Panel is fully customizable and integrates with Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom Classic, Premiere Pro and After Effects. Since the ScreenXpert app is now available for third party applications, we can expect more compatible apps to be released soon.

Enhanced productivity on the go:

The ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED measures less than 22mm and weighs merely 2.35kg. It’s slimmer too as it sheds 2.5 mm Z-height over the previous generation. This was made possible by the tilting ScreenPad Plus design, which challenged us to rearrange the internals. Battery life is also boosted by an astounding 29.5%, thanks to a new overhauled battery design. Furthermore, the precision-engineered ErgoLift hinge tilts the keyboard upwards by up to 4° for ergonomic, fatigue-free typing and it further improves the airflow while delivering a better overall audio experience.

Evolved cooling:

The ZenBook Duo 14 and ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED our powered with a unique Active Aerodynamic System (AAS+). It makes the ScreenPad Plus an integral part of the cooling system. As the laptop lid opens, the secondary display rises, delivering a better view, while paving a massive intake for up to 49% higher airflow. At the same time, the laptop lifts the bottom chassis up from the desk. The new AAS Plus design helps sustain the performance users need for multi-tasking and to tear through light content creation workflow.