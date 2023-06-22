Experience the Power of ‘6D’ with Boult, Boult Celebrates 6 Remarkable Years

New Delhi, 22 June 2023: Boult, India’s fastest-growing home-grown brand, is thrilled to announce the celebration of their upcoming 6 years milestone anniversary. From the beginning of Boult’s extraordinary journey, it has taken immense pride in the six core pillars that shaped its success—Innovation, Technology, Design, Accessibility, Community, and Quality. While innovation has been at the heart of Boult’s ethos, design emerged as the cornerstone of the brand’s success with every Boult product being meticulously crafted with a fusion of aesthetics and functionality. By incorporating inclusive features and valuing customer feedback, Boult not only made its products accessible but also served the community with cutting-edge technologies.

And These remarkable 6 years started in 2017 with only one category of TWS earphones. However, the relentless efforts, impeccable designs, and pioneering innovation led the brand to become the second-largest TWS brand in India by selling a product every 5 seconds. And now, the brand proudly stands as the best wireless headphones brand in India and the fastest emerging smartwatch brand, having sold over 1.5 Crore units to date. According to the IDC report, Boult has secured a remarkable 366.5% year-on-year growth, holding a significant 9.3% market share in the first quarter of 2023, and key models such as Boult Drift and Cosmic have contributed significantly to this success.

The commemoration of Boult’s monumental milestone 6-year anniversary will be as unique as the journey of the brand. With a myriad of fun activities and interesting initiatives, Boult is transcending its customers to the sixth dimension where Boult’s website will transform into a giveaway heaven.

Every 6th product on the website will be offered free to the consumers. In addition to this, Boult has set up exclusive Pop-up stores in 2 different cities where customers visiting the stores will have access to special discounts and limited-edition deals as a token of gratitude to its amazing customers for their continued support throughout the brand’s six-year journey. Besides, people can delve deeper into Boult’s 6D by peddling a bicycle, located in two prime locations, MGF Metropolitan Mall in Gurgaon and Nexus Mall, in Koramangala, Bengaluru, and grab some amazing gift hampers.