Experience the Splendid Amalgamation of Luxury and Nature at Aramness Gir National Park

Experience a luxury escape to wilderness while being secluded in the lap of the remarkable Gir, as Aramness offers a cornucopia of adventure activities to explore this festive season.

To celebrate this festive season, Aramness is bringing to you not one but two exciting offers, the “Escape to Wilderness” and “Signature Extended Stay Offer”. The Aramness Gir – Escape to Wilderness is a two-night package (details below), specially curated for you to celebrate this festive season inclusive of all meals with a spacious kothi and two exhilarating wildlife activities The ‘Aramness Gir – Signature Extended Stay Offer is valid if you choose to extend your luxurious stay to 3,4 or 5 nights.

Explore a luxury safari tour that celebrates the diversity offered by the park, from Asiatic Lions and leopards to paradise flycatchers alongside the sensational landscape. The tour is accompanied by an Aramness naturalist who interacts with the guests and teaches them about nature and the local flora and fauna. The property also offers its guests an introduction to the nomadic Maldharis—herders in their traditional setting and also allows them to witness their connection with the wildlife at Gir making the tour a wholesome experience. Alongside a safari tour the lodge also offers a unique opportunity to connect with wildlife on foot. This exquisite Indian wilderness experience comes to life within the 18 sq. km area that connects the lodge with Sasan Gir National Park.

Indulge your taste buds with the plethora of food options offered by the property, ranging from international cuisines to traditional Gujarati food. The Gujarati Swaminarayan Thali is an intricate all-vegetarian platter, whereas the Aramness Thali allows you to relish the state’s unsung non-vegetarian preparations. The Matla chicken paired with sheesha and a spirituous drink makes for the perfect evening followed by a Jungle Barbeque in the wilderness of the Gir.

Relax and rejuvenate yourself with spa treatments at the Aramness Spa while capturing the view of the majestic forest paired with the sweet scent of the fresh air of the forest. For the fitness enthusiasts, have an exhilarating workout at the gym or take a walk in the soothing natural surroundings of the park as well as the lodge. The property also has a kids’ playscape as well as a library to keep your little ones entertained while also giving them space to focus on their learning while amidst nature.