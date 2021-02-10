Experience the world of luxury gifting as D Mart Exclusif unveils their Valentine Day collection

New Delhi: Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and we couldn’t think of a better time to start preparing your perfect date with gifting options from D Mart Exclusif.

D Mart Exclusif has become the epitome of fusion giftings with magnificent pieces that leave you wanting more for your perfect date. The customization and personalization at D Mart Exclusif is sure to leave one spellbound! Each component of D Mart Exclusif comes with an attached utility quotient allowing the receiver to keep using her/his gift, bounding you with the special memories it brings back.

D Mart Exclusif specializes in first of a kind representations of Indian deities in sterling silver, porcelain, Swarovski crystal, brass and marble accessorized with gold and precious stones. It also imports and distributes premium signature art and decor pieces that include silverware, crystal ware, Limited Edition pieces, objects d’art, figurines, furniture accessories and gifts items, carefully selected and sourced from the range offered by leading international brands from Italy, Spain, Germany, France, U.K. and China.

Price Range– Rs 1000 – Rs 15,000

Available At – Dolphin D 3,104 / 10, MG Road, Sultanpur, New Delhi