Experts from WGSHA, MAHE head for the WorldSkills Competition in Switzerland

Bengaluru, 14 October 2022: Dr. (Chef) K. Thirugnanasambantham, Principal, Welcome group Graduate School of Hotel Administration (WGSHA), Manipal Academy of Higher Education and Mr. Paritosh Dabral, Assistant Professor – Selection Grade, WGSHA, have been chosen as national experts for The WorldSkills Competition to be held in Lucerne, Switzerland between 18 to 27 October 2022

They were granted this honour by the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India. Dr. (Chef) K. Thirugnanasambantham has been appointed as the national expert for cookery and Mr. Paritosh Dabral as the national expert for restaurant service.

The WorldSkills Competition 2022 will see teams from over 59 countries and territories who will participate in competitions like visual merchandising, mechatronics, prototype modelling, additive manufacturing, beauty therapy, cabinet making etc. The cookery trade has test modules on breads, starters, main course, and desserts while the restaurant service competition will test contestants on their ability to make cocktails, coffee, carve different meats, serve food in casual, formal, and banquet settings.

This particular edition was originally scheduled for 2021 in Shanghai, China but due to pandemic from COVID-19, it was rescheduled and will now happen as a “Special Edition” in seven different countries. Dr. (Chef) K. Thirugnanasambantham and Mr. Paritosh Dabral, have been rigorously training India’s entries for the last eight months for the upcoming edition in Switzerland

Speaking about their achievement, Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, The Vice Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education said, “We are extremely elated that Dr. (Chef) K. Thirugnanasambantham and Mr. Paritosh Dabral have been appointed as National experts at the WorldSkills Competition being held in Switzerland. This is a testament to their hard work and efforts. With this honour they have made, not only MAHE but also the nation proud at this international platform. We wish them all the very best” Dr. (Chef) K Thirugnanasambantham, Principal of Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration (WGSHA) said, “Being appointed as the National expert is a great honour. At WGSHA we have rigorously and carefully trained the contestants. Our main aim was ensuring that the trainees consistently meet the international standards and continually improve upon their previous performance. We are confident of a good showing at Lucerne in Switzerland”

The participants are very excited about the competition as well. Thanmayee Nallamothu (alumna, 8thcourse BA in Culinary Arts, 2018-2021 batch) who is the contestant for cookery said, “Due to COVID-19 this competition has been delayed by over one year. This delay caused us a lot of anxiety, but I am happy now that the training ensured that our morale and preparation remains high.”

Subrat Patel, the restaurant service contestant is equally upbeat about this competition and said, “I am happy to have received training at WGSHA and I have been adequately prepared to delivery my best performance and shine at this event.