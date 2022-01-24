Explore the world of high performance gaming with AOC new G2 series Gaming Monitors

New Delhi, 24th January 2022: With the beginning of the year 2022, AOC, the world’s number one gaming monitor and IT accessories brand has today announced the new G2 gaming monitors – 24G2U/BK, 24G2E5 and G2490VX in India. These monitors are a complete package for professional gamers who look forward to a multifaceted gaming experience. AOC 24G2U/BK, 24G2E5 and G2490VX come with a 23.8” display and HDR mode.

Over the past few years, the gaming industry has seen exponential growth in India. Playing video games (offline or online) has become common leisure for many and even a serious profession for some. Moreover, the pandemic further expanded this industry as it pushed, in-home activities, of which gaming constituted a major chunk. To further fulfil the need of consumers at home, AOC introduced new models in its critically acclaimed G2 Gaming Series. AOC 24G2U/BK, 24G2E5 and G2490VX are priced at MRP of INR 28,990, INR 22,990 and INR 21,990 respectively. With the ongoing Republic Day Sale, these monitors are available at special prices across leading online and offline retail channel partners.

Specially designed for professional gamers, these monitors are equipped with AMD FreeSync technology that provides the perfect high-performance solution for gamers. Monitors come with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, equipped to perform at the pro-gaming standard. These devices use a smooth backlight system to prevent monitor flickering that reduces eye strain and other damaging effects to your eyes. They are provided with HDR and HDMI connectivity modes. Furthermore, 24G2U/BK and 24G2E5 models are provided with IPS display panel while G2490VX is enabled with VA panel.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Atul Jasra, Business Head (India) for AOC branded Monitors, TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Indian gaming industry has evolved over the last few years with most of the people staying indoors and leaning towards online gaming practices. With more and more people exploring the world of online/ offline gaming, AOC has expanded its G2 gaming monitors series with models that offer pro gaming experience with features like Adaptive-Sync Anti-tearing Technology, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, along with IPS panel and HDR mode. We are confident that this new G2 gaming portfolio will meet the growing demands of our customers by offering high-quality products at competitive price points.”

This monitor comes with IPS display, delivering 178/178-degree viewing angles while maintaining consistent image quality and colors from all viewing positions. It is equipped with AMD FreeSync Premium, 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time and enhances color & sharpness for different game styles. It also supports HDR mode that essentially transforms non-HDR content into HDR-like visuals via 3 different modes. This model comes with an adjustable stand that allows you to tilt, rotate, swivel and adjust height for a comfortable and ergonomic viewing experience.

24G2E5

This IPS panel monitor delivers vivid and accurate color expression while offering wider viewing angles than regular monitors for extra comfortable viewing. It comes with Dial Point function specially designed for first person shooting (FPS) and is equipped with AMD FreeSync. It has 1ms response time that reduces blurring or ghosting, and ultimately clears your path to victory and enhances color & sharpness for different game styles. This model also supports HDR mode that essentially transforms non-HDR content into HDR-like visuals via 3 different modes. It provides four different filtering modes – reading, web browsing, multimedia, and office.

G2490VX

This VA panel gaming monitor is packed with useful features like 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and Adaptive Sync Anti-tearing technology. Consumers can now enjoy enhanced picture quality with Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. It also supports HDR mode that essentially transforms non-HDR content into HDR-like visuals via 3 different modes. By enhancing RGBCMY color for more vivid images (via improved saturation and range), increasing dynamic contrast for clarity and image sharpness, the HDR mode ensures one can experience HDR visuals when viewing standard quality content. Additionally, this monitor comes with 23.8” display with VA panel.

The newly launched monitor also comes with 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, that allows you to enjoy an ultra-smooth experience with no visible screen blur to ensure you’re always prepped to win. Additionally, this comes with Flicker-free technology to give you a more comfortable gaming experience. AOC flicker-free technology uses a DC (Direct Current) backlight system to provide a more comfortable and healthier viewing experience, minimizing the effects of eye fatigue during work hours.

Some of the key features across the gaming monitors include:

FreeSync Technology

Screen tearing doesn’t only harm gaming performance, it also destroys immersion. AMD FreeSync technology provides the perfect high performance solution for gamers looking for the best gaming experience.

144Hz Refresh Rate and 1ms Response Time

With a 144Hz refresh rate (applicable for 24G2U/BK and G2490VX models) and 1ms response time (across all three models), the display will be equipped to perform at the pro gaming standard.

Flicker Free Technology

Flicker Free technology uses a smooth backlight system to prevent monitor flickering. This reduces eye strain and other damaging effects to your eyes – an especially valuable feature when working overtime, gaming for long hours or watching movies.

HDR Mode

The HDR Mode essentially transforms non-HDR content into HDR-like visuals via 3 different modes. By enhancing RGBCMY color for more vivid images, increasing dynamic contrast for clarity and image sharpness, the HDR mode ensures you can experience HDR visuals when viewing standard quality content

HDMI Connectivity

It provides multiple options for connectivity, including a VGA connector, DisplayPort interface, and a HDMI ports. HDMI compatibility unlocks a wider array of connectivity options for users, including gaming consoles, laptops, Blu-Ray players, and more. DisplayPort is the main PC-to-monitor connection format in the industry, with better refresh rates and the ability to transmit good quality audio in addition to visual data.