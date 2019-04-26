Exploring opportunities for Lodha Group

Lodha Group
Lodha Group is India’s largest real estate developer by sales and construction area. The company has clocked net new sales of over INR 8000 crores in FY 17-18 with collections of over INR 9000 crores. Lodha Group delivered over 11,000 offices & homes in FY 17-18, which is estimated to be the largest delivery of multi-storied developments by any company in the world (ex-China).

Lodha Group has contributed in transforming the skyline of Mumbai with one of India’s most iconic landmarks, crafting some of the most desirable residences in London, creating a world-class destination in the heart of Mumbai and delivering India’s No.1 smart city*- Palava.

We are exploring industry feature and interview opportunities for the Lodha Group.

Appended below are few pointers on which the Senior management can share their perspective:

  • About the various upcoming projects
  • Associations with high-end designer brands
  • Real estate industry scenario
  • Growing and developing areas of MMR