Exploring Opportunity | 5 Platforms helping gig workers with work opportunities during tough times

The ongoing pandemic, in spite of taking a huge toll on the economy, has unveiled some good sides of employment too. According to reports, the trend of the gig economy in India has risen by 70% and it is only going higher. There is an increase in demand for freelancing and contractual jobs. But why? Gig economy allows a consumer to hire a person for specific tasks as per business needs. This way of employment as well as earning is advantageous to both the employer and the employee. On one hand, the employer has the benefit of some cost-cutting while the employee has the freedom of work, time, creativity as well as pay. Here is a list of five platforms that are helping in India’s gig economy trend:

1.WorkIndia: With more and more people applying for jobs from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, there is a huge demand for blue-collar and grey collar jobs which is only rising. Thus, the primary vision of WorkIndia is to provide employment opportunities to 23.7 Cr blue-collar individuals in India and at a larger scale of 120 Cr people seeking occupations in the world. This platform has plenty of jobs starting from drivers, beauticians, telecallers to care-givers, delivery boys and construction workers. WorkIndia is a Core Technology company and uses Deep Technology and 100% automation for its activities. It has built a base of 15 million users and 900,000 employers. In August 2020, the WorkIndia platform facilitated over 5.5 million calls between employers and potential hires. It is the largest job recruitment portal for blue-collar workers and has over 21 million unique visitors per month.

2. Just Jobs: Just Jobs was born from the thought of making informal jobs easily available to the mass. It helps you to hire staff or search jobs in 35+ categories like Drivers, Delivery Boys, Cooks, Beauticians, Sales, Office Staff in 8 metro cities of India. The majority of India’s workforce belong to the blue-collar job sector and is the backbone of India’s economy with the 60% of approximate direct or indirect contribution in India’s GDP. Just Jobs is one-of-a-kind, fully-featured, easy-to-use job portal, 100% free for job seekers.

3.UpWork: UpWork is a tech-enabled platform helping people who are freelancers or looking for contract-based jobs immensely. What UpWork does is that their search functionality uses data science to analyze the specific needs of the employer or the job searcher and then shows the results which are best suited. The freedom provided by UpWork to its users who work as freelancers is what makes the platform unique.

4.Freelancer: Another platform that connects millions of job searchers and employees globally is Freelancer. It has a wide range of categories to choose jobs from. One uniqueness about this platform is the freedom of payment for both the employer and the employee. An employer can post a job and people interested to take up the project can bid their own price. Cool, isn’t it?

5.Quikr Jobs: If the topic of discussion is India’s gig economy, then Quickr Jobs is worth mentioning. This recruitment portal provides jobs to almost all blue-collar categories and it is very easy for an employer to connect with an employee on the app or vice versa.