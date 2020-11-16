Express Avenue launches two new stores- Taneira & Mia by Tanishq

Express Avenue Mall, Chennai’s premium award-winning fashion and entertainment mall recently launched the store Taneira & Mia by Tanishq. Both these brands are owned by Tata. Taneira houses a vibrant range of handcrafted sarees from across the country. The store was inaugurated by Ms Rajeshwari Srinivasan, COO, Taneira & Mr Sunil Ravindranathan, Business Associate, Taneira. The Mia store Inauguration saw Actress Parvati Nair as the chief guest of honour along with noted presence such as Mr AK Vishwanathan, IPS, Mr Shakeel Akhter, DGP, Mr Mr. Kartheeyan IAS & Member secretary CMDA, Mr. Shridhar, Commissioner, Income Tax and Mr Murgananda, IAS & industry secretary.

The authorities and staff at Express Avenue ensured that all the social distancing norms were diligently followed for both the launch ceremonies. As a process since opening, all the regular touchpoints are frequently sanitized by the malls. Sanitizers have been placed at vantage points across Express Avenue and temperature monitoring for customers is a must. A help-desk/ first-aid point has also been set up for customers.

Special inaugural offers were given to customers who made inaugural day purchase in the shop. Taneira is currently the fastest growing brand from Titan Company Ltd. Taneira’s celebration of traditional Indian crafts in an upscale earthy setting that comes alive not only in the vibrancy of their product range but also in the uniqueness of the store. A visual treat for the eye, this store reflects the magic of Indian textiles, motifs, landscape and culture.

Offering fine fashionable 14K jewellery, Mia by Tanishq is known for its trendy, popular and modern designs that have been created uniquely in gold and diamond and are available across an assortment of studs, finger rings, bracelets, pendants and neckwear.

Sharing his excitement on the new store launch, Munish Khanna, Chief Revenue Officer, Express Avenue, said, “We are very excited to announce the launch of Taneira & Mia by Tanishq store at Express Avenue. It has been our endeavour to offer the best of brands to our customers and launch of these stores, is a step towards that. Express Avenue has been at the forefront in getting the best of the brands in the city first. Brands such as Under Armour, Mont Blanc, Bath & Body Works, H&M, and Armani to name a few. We also opened Chennai’s First- Mount Road Social earlier this year. The festive season is upon us and it is the perfect time us to bring joy to our customers with brand new stores and offers. We recently also organized a Diwali Special 3 day exhibit at the central atrium, for which we received good response. Other stores at EA also have some great offers for the patrons owing to the festive season.”

“There are many factors which are influencing our customers and bringing them here to Express Avenue. The most important one being that we have assured them that all the safety protocols and guidelines issued by the Govt. are being followed diligently. Secondly, there is a lot of pent up demand. At Express Avenue, 210 of our 220 shops are now open with all the processes in place. Festivities will drive Indian Consumerism once again after a lull of last few months in Chennai. Express Avenue is one of Chennai’s premium shopping destination. Its location at the heart of the city and fantastic catchment further adds to the advantage.” Munish further adds.