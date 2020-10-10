Express Avenue now home to Taneira by Tata

Express Avenue Mall, Chennai’s premium award-winning fashion and entertainment mall recently launched the first store of Taneira by Tata in Chennai. Taneira houses a vibrant range of handcrafted sarees from across the country.

Housing the diverse textiles and craftsmanship of India, the assorted collection ranges from Banarasi silks including the rare-to-find Pitambari, Rangkaat and Gyasar, rich Kanjeevarams including revival designs, Chanderis & Maheshwari’s from Madhya Pradesh, Jamdanis from Bengal, Ikats from Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Orissa and a vast collection of Tussars, India’s indigenous silk.

Sharing his excitement on the new store launch, Munish Khanna, Chief Revenue Officer, Express Avenue, said, “We are very excited to announce the launch of first Taneira store in Chennai at Express Avenue. It has been our endeavour to offer the best of brands to our customers and Taneira is a step towards that. We reopened on 1st September, adhering to all the guidelines set by the government and the reception we’ve received from our customers is overwhelming.”

“There are many factors which are influencing our customers. The most important one being that we have assured our customers that all the safety protocols and guidelines issued by the govt are being followed diligently. Secondly, there is a lot of pent up demand. India’s festive season is also around the corner. Festivities will drive Indian Consumerism once again after a lull of 5 months in Chennai. Express Avenue is one of Chennai’s premium shopping destination to bring global & luxury brands first time to the city such as Montblanc, Under Armour, Bath & Bodyworks, Armani Exchange, Social and now Taneira by Tata. Now the mall is opened with 100% occupancy, its location and fantastic catchment further add to the advantage.” Munish further adds.

Launched in February 2017, the youngest brand of Titan opened its first pilot store in Bangalore. As a concept, Taneira is a celebration of the diverse textiles and workmanship available in India Taneira’s celebration of traditional Indian crafts in an upscale earthy setting that comes alive not only in the vibrancy of their product range but also in the uniqueness of the store