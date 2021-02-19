Express Avenue Wellness fest 2.0 begins

Chennai: Express Avenue Chennai’s award winning fashion and entertainment mall today commences to host second edition of wellness fest curated by The Divine Sparks & Sunita Agarwal. The objective of this three-day wellness fest is to spread Wellness and encourage a holistic approach to like for taking care of one’s wellbeing. The fest was inaugurated by MD of Express Avenue & Express Infrastructure Private Limited – Ms Kavita Singhania

This fest unveils a plethora of healing modalities for the body, mind emotions & energies experiential sessions. It is being held on 19th, 20th and 21st of February from 11 AM – 9PM at the Central Atrium.

The Wellness Fest is an amalgamation of both science and alternate therapies. The fest will consist of various activities such as Food stalls, Spa, Yoga, Tarot card reading, Workshops and diets. The workshops would be conducted by various Nutritionists, doctors, yoga professionals and dieticians.

Commenting on the occasion, Ms Kavita Singhania, Managing Director, Express Avenue & Express Infrastructure Private Limited, said, “It gives me great joy to inaugurate the second season of Express Avenue’s wellness fest. We are thankful to our patrons who have been loyal to us and wish to do something for them for their love & support. This fest not only focuses on physical health but also on mental and emotional well-being.”