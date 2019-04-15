Express Avenue wins ‘Best Tourist Friendly Shopping mall’ Award

Express Avenue, the premium destination shopping mall of India, won the award for being ‘Best Tourist Friendly Shopping mall’ in Tamil Nadu Tourism Awards 2019. The ceremony was held at Ambassor Pallava Hotel in Egmore, Chennai today.

Tamil Nadu Tourism Awards aims recognise the pillars of strength in the field of Tourism in the state. Currently in its 4th year, the Tamilnadu Tourism Award was initiated by the then President APJ Abdul Kalam sir. It is also supported by Enchanting Tamil Nadu and Incredible India initiative.

Express Avenue is on the most happening malls, located in the heart of Chennai. It is one of Chennai’s oldest shopping malls and yet is very popular amongst people. The mall has always redefined itself in terms of brands, eateries and infrastructure to cater to the changing needs of its dynamic customers. The mall also curates various unique experiences for its customers from time to time.

