Extramarks brings alive the Joy of Learning: Presents its first-ever learning fest ‘Extramarks Weekender’ in January 2022

Extramarks, India’s most trusted ed-tech giant, is all set to organize for the first time ever a two-day learning and recreational festival, ‘Extramarks (EM) Weekender’. In its bid to celebrate learning through Education, Entertainment and Inspiration, the virtual event is being designed to be a rich and immersive experience for students, parents, and educators from the comfort of their homes.

Based on the company’s unique approach that extends beyond traditional learning structures like classrooms and books, Extramarks first annual edition of ‘EM Weekender’ will make this fest extra special by hosting various live sessions in the form of virtual talks and workshops led by renowned storytellers, inspirational achievers, and impact creators across domains such as nutrition, mental health, parenting, creativity, photography, music, entrepreneurship, public speaking and many more.

Sharing her vision on the event, Neha Mishra – Vice President – Marketing (Brand Experiences) – Extramarks Education, “With the EM Weekender, we wanted to bring alive the joy of learning. Not only will students be exposed to the fun side of learning by indulging in workshops, games and music; they will also gain inspiration from eminent speakers, and inspiring creators from various walks of life. We want to infuse learning as something that is achievable no matter where you are and with this event, we aim to encourage young learners to embrace learning like never before; through relevant conversations, inspiration and entertainment.”

Combining education and entertainment, the noted panel of educators and industry experts will also address several pertinent issues as that of mental health, empowering children, transforming passion into a career, effective time management, handling peer pressure and developing nutrition consciousness that will immensely benefit both students and parents.

The attendees will also be able to discuss psychological health with Dr Zirak Marker, Senior Psychiatrist & Advisor at Mpower, discuss the importance of music in children’s overall development with Anurag Dixit of Musicology, learn about better nutrition from Rujuta Diwekar, get inspired by real-life parent Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, and talk cricket with Indian team captain Mithali Raj. The EM Weekender is all about having real-life conversations and tapping into your mind.