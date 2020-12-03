Extreme IX adds 7 new locations in Mumbai, increases presence in India to 20 locations

Mumbai: Extreme IX, a carrier-neutral, data center neutral Internet Exchange point for Indian ISPs, local and international content providers added 7 new points of presence (PoPs) in Mumbai & Navi Mumbai region recently. The added capacity is to meet the increased demand in internet usage and bandwidth capacity posed by COVID-19 pandemic with millions working from and staying at home. Extreme IX is now present in 20 locations in India.

With new locations in Mumbai, Extreme IX geographically increased its presence in Mumbai to a total 12 POPs. The IX is now available in GPX Mumbai 1, GPX Mumbai 2, Netmagic DC in Chandivali and Vikhroli, Webwerks & Sify in Rabale, CtrlS in Mahape and Cyquator in Vashi followed by STT in Prabhadevi and independent PoPs in Chembur, Sion, and Thane.

Announcing the new locations, Raunak Maheshwari, Executive Director, Extreme group said, “Extreme has deep insights in all aspects of ISP business. Our services are designed to enhance ISP’s end-user experience while bringing down costs for the ISP at the same time. We are on a mission to be available in all important DCs in the country. Our increased presence is only going to further improve the peering ecosystem in the country”.

Mr. Suresh Rathod, President Sales, Colocation Business of CtrlS DC says, “Interconnection is the key to adoption, acceleration, and growth of the Internet in any country. Data centers today are the warehouses of the digital economy, providing a home not only for the data itself but also for the platforms and applications that have become so ubiquitous in the modern world. The new PoP will attract additional clients with low-latency edge requirements and help them cost-effectively extend their reach through access to a global network platform that reaches hundreds of networks around the world. By offering interconnection solutions that are powerful, flexible, and scalable, we can meet the rapidly growing connectivity needs of global clients across all verticals”.

Mr. Manoj Paul, Managing Director, GPX India Pvt Ltd, says, “We congratulate Extreme IX for their second PoP with GPX at our GPX Mumbai2 DC. And also, for their big expansion across India. Edge Data Centers, those with very high interconnections and IXes are the two major enablers for an efficient content distribution which brings in improvement in customer experience and brings down costs resulting in higher consumption and adoption. GPX, with its Carrier, Content and Cloud rich DataCenter Ecosystem appreciates its partnership with Extreme IX and looks forward to working towards expanding the interconnection ecosystem in India focusing on new customer segments, markets, and applications”.

Extreme IX today connects 350+ networks in India which includes content providers, ISPs, cloud providers, CDNs, OTTs & enterprises. The Peering and Exchange ecosystem has allowed ISPs to offload about 70-80% of their traffic from IP Transit. Extreme IX targets that this figure goes up to 90% like in advanced internet economies of the world. This is important to make India a global hub for content and cloud, one of the objectives of the National Digital Communication Policy 2018 of the Government of India.

Extreme IX, the largest IX in India, plans to be present in 30+ locations in India by the end of the year 2020 and currently operates in Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata apart from Mumbai.