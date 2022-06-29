Extreme IXP launches 6 new PoPs in Bengaluru…

Bengaluru, India, June 29, 2022- Extreme IXP, a carrier and data center neutral Internet Exchange Point has expanded its Points of Presence (PoPs) across Bengaluru city with immediate effect. Extreme IXP has deployed 3 PoPs in Electronic City, 2 in Whitefield and 1 in Basavanagudi within the Bangalore City to ensure an enhanced port utilisation to almost 3 Tbps and throughput to almost 1.5 tbps. The launch of these 6 new PoPs is a step forward in Extreme IXP’s commitment to creating the right infrastructure, capabilities, and support to render superior and seamless user experience despite traffic spikes.

The six locations in Bengaluru are CtrlS HS DC01 – Electronic City, Netmagic DC02 – Electronic City, Nxtra Data – Whitefield, Sify – ITPL, Whitefield, STT1 – Whitefield and Micronova – Basavangudi.

Speaking on the expansion, Raunak Maheshwari, Executive Director, Extreme IXP, said, “Extreme is committed to transforming wireline broadband for which one of the requirements is development of IXP and peering ecosystem in India. Extreme IXP – Bangalore is another milestone in this direction. With 6 PoPs across Bengaluru, we will be able to support affordable and faster internet capabilities to the ISPs in the city, ensuring easy and quick access of reliable internet to the citizens.”

In order to meet the escalating connectivity demands and growing data consumption across all verticals, these newly added PoPs will act as a facilitator for local Internet Service Providers to extend faster and more affordable internet service to customers while also bridging the gaps in the internet infrastructure that are presently widening the digital divide in India.

Extreme IXP has now increased its geographical presence and leadership position in the market with a total of 36 PoPs in 6 cities across India and thereby strengthening its already existing leadership position in the Indian Internet ecosystem. In addition to its functional base in Bangalore, Extreme IXP is also present at multiple locations in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata with a long term objective to cover the entire length and breadth of the country, thereby localising content access for everyone.