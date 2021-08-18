Extreme Labs appoints Nitin Kaushal as Chief Commercial Officer

India, August 17, 2021: To further strengthen its global expansion plans, Extreme Labs, which masters delivering Internet optimization to infrastructure and application providers, today announced the onboarding of experienced telecom professional, Nitin Kaushal, as Chief Commercial Officer. In his new role, Nitin will be responsible for building, structuring & leading a high performing sales team to drive strong customer engagement for clients across emerging internet markets to enable growth

Nitin brings with him over twenty years of experience as a telecom infrastructure professional in the satellite & fiber network industry and has had an opportunity to work with prominent organizations like ABS Global, Bharti Airtel, Bharti International Singapore, O3b Networks, Loral Skynet, HCL and You Telecom. In his professional tenure, he has undertaken various leadership roles that involve setting up of new businesses, growing company revenues, global partnerships and complex deals negotiations – both from a selling and buying perspective.

Commenting on the appointment, Raunak Maheshwari, Executive Director, Extreme Labs, shared” Nitin has been a key driver for B2B growth in leading telecom companies like Bharti Airtel, Loral Skynet, ABS Global etc. His strong affinity towards the telecom sector and his ability to transcend business on a global scale makes him a good fit for Extreme Labs’ vision. In this role Nitin will create a proficient sales team, whose mission will be replicating Extreme’s India success in other markets aggressively.”

He also added “We are positive that Nitin’s expertise will contribute to the Extreme Lab’s vision of deploying Internet eXchange in the emerging internet economies of the world.“

Speaking on his appointment, Nitin Kaushal, Chief Commercial Officer, Extreme Labs added, “My association with Extreme gives me an opportunity to be a part of the ‘Internet Access Ecosystem’ that is helping in democratizing access to content for service providers while attempting to commoditize internet speed. I sincerely believe that Extreme’s business solutions are visionary and are playing a key role in enabling the Internet to fulfil its full potential, thus bringing content closer to users while significantly reducing the costs. I am excited to be part of a company that is on a trajectory towards global growth.”

Nitin has worked across Indian, American (USA), Middle-East & African (MEA) and Asian Pacific (APAC) geographies and has enjoyed the challenges, working styles and cultures in each of these regions, with much success.

He will contribute towards helping Extreme Labs acquire over 1000 customers in emerging markets in Asia Pacific, Central Asia, Middle East, Africa & Latin America in the next couple of years, and will play a pivotal role in contributing towards Extreme’s success across the world.

About Extreme Labs

Extreme Labs provides solutions which help enhance service providers’ end user experience by bringing content close to users while optimising bandwidth costs. The products include a proprietary state of the art Internet Acceleration Suite, OSS & BSS systems, Internet eXchange. Extreme Internet Acceleration Suite saves 50-70% of traffic used to serve HTTP and Peer to Peer content by service providers. Extreme Labs also operates the largest Internet Exchange of India, Extreme IX ™ which is operational in 24 Datacenters in 5 cities across India viz. Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata. 1.3+ Tbps traffic is exchanged between its members.