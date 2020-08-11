Eye Media Networks launches shortjobs.in a flexible work platform to tackle Covid job crisis

Short jobs.in is an on-demand platform launched by Eye Media Networks for flexible work opportunities with a vision to fill in the gaps between people who have lost their jobs in this pandemic and companies looking to fill the contract based/ temporary jobs. It aims to mobilize on the open talent economy, commonly known as the gig economy and aims to democratise the Indian job market using new-age technology.

Today’s job market is very uncertain due to the Corona crisis and the gig economy consists of contractors, consultants, freelancers, and subject matter experts who are increasingly seeking flexible models of employment. That’s when Mr Umang M got motivated to bridge the gap between job seekers and the employers and help the people who are losing jobs and virtually had nothing at home. Umang explained, “We have developed a platform that will give the jobseekers an opportunity to find jobs which may not be permanent jobs but short jobs/ contract assignments. They can find temporary jobs depending on their skills sets. For example, anyone in IT who has expertise in different fields can look for an assignment in one IT backend job for a short period similarly a person working in a hotel industry who has lost his job can look for a job as COVID-19 marshal. They can get an appointment in companies and hospitals and bigger offices where marshals are being appointed and trained to guide the visitors. You can search for hundreds of jobs over this platform that matches your skill sets. Similarly, Companies looking out for talents across industries get access to different skill sets of individuals. Employers can offer opportunities across levels and roles in the organisation. They also open themselves up to a larger talent pool, which includes people who have lost their jobs, new mothers, homemakers, freshers and retired professionals.”

Short Jobs addresses an ever-growing need for Indian companies to adapt to the ways of the evolving workforce due to the Pandemic. This also gives relief to the troubled citizens to find a new source of income to survive the tough situation. The portal has been curated in a comprehensive way that abides by the needs of the professionals as per their preferred location and specific field. It acts as a bridge between the employer and jobseeker and makes the interactive journey hassle-free. A mentor helps you at every step with instructions and guide companies and the audiences. The website is enhanced with various useful functions i.e. Keyword search, job filters, options to filter preferences, user-friendly interface, interactive career-building tools, easy application process etc. making hiring faster, more cost-effective and more efficient. The Companies/ Employers extending jobs will be trusted SMEs / MSMEs with relevant employment requirements and a comfortable working environment. The information/data of the jobseekers will be completely safe and protected by Short Jobs.

On-demand staffing is becoming the hottest trend in the job market, with a growing segment of the workforce choosing work-on-demand options over full-time employment.

Website: https://shortjobs.in/