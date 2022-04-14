Eyebrow Essentials From Etude India

April 2022: Eyebrows are often overlooked when doing one’s makeup. However the importance of eyebrows is highlighted by the definition and shape that it gives the face. Some of us cannot even leave the house without filling our brows, and especially for such people, Etude houses a wide range of eyebrow & eye products available at affordable prices.

· ETUDE Drawing Eyebrow (Shade: Brown)

Draw neat and clear brows, strand by strand and fill in between brow hair using ETUDE HOUSE Drawing Eyebrow. This brow pencil features a long wearing. richly pigmented and smooth gliding formula that makes application effortless. The custom spoolie on the other hand is created with a precise width to seamless blend the colour.

· ETUDE Drawing Eyebrow (Shade: Dark Grey)

Draw neat and clear brows, strand by strand and fill in between brow hair using ETUDE HOUSE Drawing Eyebrow. This brow pencil features a long wearing. richly pigmented and smooth gliding formula that makes application effortless. The custom spoolie on the other hand is created with a precise width to seamless blend the colour.

· ETUDE Play Color Eye Palette – Trench Coat Showroom

The ETUDE Play Color Eyes Palette – Trench Coat Showroom is a 15 colour eyeshadow palette that helps in expressing various makeup looks through the mix and match of different colors.

With diverse colours and different textures such as matte, satin and glitter perfectly fit your eyes. It gives long-lasting, comfortable wear and does not smudge.

The eye palette includes shades with different textures such as matte, satin, and glitter that allow expressive makeup looks.