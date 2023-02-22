Eyestem announces US operations with appointment of Ravi Achar and engagement of Stradling advisors

Bengaluru, India, 22nd February 2023: Eyestem, a Bengaluru-based Cell Therapy company, with a focus on Ophthalmology, has appointed Ravi Achar as Head- North America Strategy and also engaged Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth as its US law firm.

Mr Achar has significant experience in the US startup ecosystem having successfully established fund raising and partnership strategies for several biotech companies.

Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth, founded in 1975, is one of the top business law firms in the US based in Newport Beach, California. The firm provides a wide array of services with a stellar track record of seed, venture capital financing, M&A and IPOs in the Healthcare and Biotech space.

Dr Jogin Desai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Eyestem, said, “As we get closer to getting human data for Eyecyte-RPE, our lead product, we have been laying the groundwork for Eyestem’s global expansion through partnerships and strategic alliances. Mr Achar has a distinguished track record executing global alliances and we are delighted to have him on board as an experienced industry veteran.

The appointment of Stradling, a top law firm in the US biotech ecosystem, demonstrates our belief in the ability of our science to deliver superior patient outcomes at a global level.”

Eyecyte-RPE, the company’s patented flagship product, is an experimental treatment for Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Dry AMD). Eyecyte-RPE replaces damaged retinal pigment epithelium cells and is designed to restore sight for patients in early stages of macular degeneration or arrest vision loss for those in later stages. The product is allogenic, administered by a proprietary surgical procedure and is patented internationally. The company is in consultation with CDSCO and the US FDA, intending to initiate clinical trials in the coming year.

Ravi Achar, Head – North America Strategy, Eyestem, said, “I am excited to join the Eyestem team and look forward to assisting in crafting a global strategy for the firm. Cell therapy has the ability to provide treatments for many currently incurable diseases in the coming years and I am privileged to be working with Eyestem to deliver on that promise.”

Commenting on the engagement, Brent Reinke, Partner, Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth said, “We are excited to represent Eyestem and fully back their mission of creating Cell Therapy based products at scale which can address global markets and improve patient lives around the world.”