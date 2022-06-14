EYVA set to represent India at VivaTech; Europe’s biggest annual innovation, start-up, and tech event held in Paris

Bengaluru, 14th June 2022: BlueSemi, India’s leading Healthtech Company that is committed to changing people’s lives through its flagship offerings, has added another feather to its cap. In a glorious development that’s making the entire nation proud, the healthtech pioneer will be representing India at VivaTech, Europe’s biggest annual innovation, start-up, and tech event.

BlueSemi will have the privilege of showcasing its marquee product, EYVA, the world’s first non-invasive gadget that can measure 6 key body vitals including Blood glucose, ECG, Heart rate, Blood Pressure, SPo2, HbA1C in less than 60 seconds with a single touch, at the Indian Pavilion at the event as part of its exclusive European debut.

The event will include an ensemble collection of start-up showcases, innovation exhibits, workshops, panel discussions, CEO talks, etc. from countries and MNCs across the world while enabling attendees from 149 countries, hear live talks from top speakers around the world

The occasion is extra special for India as for the first time ever, the country has been conferred the status of – Country of the Year. Hence, it is a matter of great pride and paramount importance to showcase the best innovations of the country and to extend a veritable platform of global exposure to the budding Indian start-up community.

Speaking on the proud occasion, Sunil Maddikatla, Founder & CEO of BlueSemi, said, “We are indeed honored and privileged for having the opportunity to represent India. It fills us with an immense delight and jubilation to have been selected by the Government of India as one of the very few companies who will exhibit their flagship products at the Indian Pavilion at VivaTech. It is a perfect moment for us as our key offering EYVA will have its first European debut before the visiting audience. We are confident that the launch will invoke a stupendous reception with audiences around the world.”

After the participation of Mr. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, in 2021, VivaTech is very pleased to welcome India as the first Country of the Year at Viva Technology. India has been a long-time partner of France on all issues related to digital and new technologies, and will also celebrate the 75th anniversary of its Independence. All participants will be able to discover the richness of the Indian ecosystem, which has surpassed 100 unicorns, at the heart of VivaTech.

The VivaTech Expo will be held from June 15th– 18th 2022 in Paris, France.