Ezeepay launches “Digital Sadi ka Digital Bharat” campaign

Ezeepay, a renowned fintech company has recently launched its first digital campaign to increase digital payment awareness in rural India to make digital payments more trustworthy with their brand face Jimmy Shergill. The company intends to contribute to the Indian government’s goal of promoting financial and social inclusion in rural India through this campaign.

“Digital Sadi Ka Digital Bharat” strives to make digital banking simple, convenient, and accessible in every village across India, and Ezeepay contributes to this goal by offering all banking services to their customers at one stop, including Aadhar Pay, cash collection, micro ATM, digital money transfers, along with all e-governance services. The campaign launched on social media platforms. “EzeePay hai Sabse Easy” the line of the campaign denotes how common people can now ease their all regular banking needs with the platform to build the largest branchless banking network with multiple services at one stop.

Stating on the campaign launch, the brand ambassador, Mr Jimmy Shergill, said, “I’m delighted to be a part of the digital revolution of Ezeepay throughout the nation. Through the launch of the first digital campaign, the company is addressing the lack of awareness of financial access in rural India.

Being from a village, I understand how difficult it is to get financial services in town, where people do spend half of their everyday life managing their money, from money transfers to bank inquiries. Ezeepay is here to make village people’s lives easier by providing simple payment solutions under one roof. By expanding quality learning and reaching out to the rural areas, the fintech company is doing an excellent job of empowering rural India with digital payment innovation.”

On the launch of the first digital campaign, the founder and CEO of EzeePay, Mr. Shams Tabrej, said, “We are excited to launch our first campaign to educate rural populations about how, owing to fintech solutions, they can now access their banking services from anywhere. They no longer have to stand in long queues to deposit, withdraw, and transfer their valuable money. With our campaign “Digital Sadi ka Digital Bharat,” we aim to provide rural people with simple and convenient ways to fulfill all of their regular banking needs.

Mr. Rashid Ali, MD of EzeePay, stated on the occasion: “We are excited with the new campaign launch and aim to target the rural people through this digital campaign. We at EzeePay offer our audience the best financial solution and enable rural people to manage their own finances through our simple and secure service alternatives. With this campaign, we hope to build trust among our people and promote social and financial inclusion among common people.” This campaign will aid us in our mission to bring banking to every rural household and solve the problem of rural banking across the country.”