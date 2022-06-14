EzStays to become India’s first Hostel to provide jobs to its residents after collaboration with GoHireMe

New Delhi: Students join reputed colleges and spend a huge amount as part of the college fees with the vision of getting placed in a good company post completing their courses. Placement from only colleges is a thing of the past now. Noida-based hostel EzStays is all set to change the placement scenario in the country and is set to become India’s first hostel to provide jobs to its residents.

EzStays signed an MOU with “GoHireMe”. The two would work together to help graduates who are residents of EzStays. They are helping them find job opportunities and explore new career avenues by providing them with internships with various partner organizations. The MOU has a really interesting feature in that they will not charge the EzStays students for this facility. They will cater to students belonging to a variety of student groups ranging from engineering, management, and finance to Medical.

The EzMentor program by EzStays has several features like internships and job drives, EzMentor workshops, career counselling, motivational classes, internship competition and group discussion.

Speaking on the collaboration, Vaibhav Khanna, Co-founder, EzStays, said, “We are focused on improving the lives of students. As the first ever hostel in India to help students not only solve their problem of accommodation but also find jobs, we aim to encourage them as well as simplify the process. For this mission, we are happy to have GoHireMe on board with us. This strategic partnership will empower every student living in our hostels to find the right job.”

Commenting on the association, Ujjwal Agrain, Co-Founder of GoHireMe said, “I firmly believe and am sure that our partnership with EzStays will not only help candidates find their dream jobs, but it will also empower our partner organizations in finding the right candidate. There is a huge mismatch between available job opportunities and skilled resources. We can bridge these with tactical tie-ups with organizations like EzStays.”

EzStays is one of India’s fastest-growing student housing companies, with over 1500 students in Greater Noida alone. It also has a presence in Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Bhopal. GoHireMe is one of India’s fastest-growing AI-based hiring start-ups. The organization has over 10,000 active vacancies and will offer placement in both Indian and global organizations.