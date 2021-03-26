Ezugi software – New casino games classics

Global leader in live gaming entertainment, Ezugi, was founded in 2012 by a bunch of keen veterans from the gaming industry. Their vision was for a cutting edge studio, providing the latest and greatest live dealer gaming on the web. The company was since gone on to meet and in many ways exceed these lofty goals, now working in partnership with over 100 operators around the globe.

Live gaming with the Ezugi touch

Any player looking for a warm, modern environment in which to play their favourite card or table games, Ezugi is well worth a look. They currently operate 9 professional studios, hosting 78 tables, of 18 different game types. Each one is run by young attractive dealers, who will happily interact with players and respond to queries. Despite the already exceptionally high quality of their products, Ezugi is not one studio that does not rest on their laurels. The company constantly improves their service, whether by adding new games, or upgrading their already state of the art studios.

What game Ezugi offers

Players will be thrilled to know Ezugi live casino offers a wide range of games, from international hits to local classics – and everything in between. Suffice to say, users whether new or experienced will find a ton of top quality gaming from this exciting studio. Examples include:

Andar Bahar Bet on Teen Patti Bet on Numbers Auto Roulette Dragon Tiger Knock Out Baccarat Casino Hold ‘Em Keno Unlimited 21 Blackjack Auto Split



As mentioned, the team is always looking at expanding their range. This means there is always a new Ezugi title to try your luck with.

Advantages of playing at an Ezugi casino

As well the high quality of their games, playing at an Ezugi casino comes with a host of additional benefits. First and foremost is user safety which Ezugi takes very seriously. The company is regulated and licensed by the Curacao eGaming Licensing Authority, while working in conjunction with SCG-Bulgaria. In addition, their games are tested by independent auditing company ITech Labs. ITech Labs are one of the world leaders in certification and quality assurance, meaning each Ezugi game is as safe as it is fun to play.

Wrap up

That sums up Ezugi, one of the hottest up and coming live gaming development studios. Their stated mission is to ‘disrupt the on and offline casino gaming industry by becoming the leading live dealer provider in the world.’ With the type of immersive, realistic, and thrilling gaming coming out of the studio so far, it feel like it is just a matter of time.