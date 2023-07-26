EZVIZ Launches H8c in India: A Versatile Outdoor Pan & Tilt Camera for Comprehensive Outdoor Security

Mumbai, 26th July 2023: EZVIZ, a global smart home security company, has introduced a new outdoor security camera under its vibrant portfolio. Inheriting the core technologies from EZVIZ’s award-winning outdoor pan & tilt camera series, the H8c puts loads of smart features into a compact unit for simple smart home protection. This trusted, accessible camera is reliable in any weather and operates steadily on residential internet platforms. The camera provides complete surveillance coverage and is equipped with features to make monitoring and recording activities easier and more efficient.

The compact device has the capability to move 350 degrees horizontally and 80 degrees vertically which provides crisp, 360-degree vision with no grey areas.

The EZVIZ H8c Pan & Tilt Camera offers an array of benefits that can alleviate the potential challenges for safer and smart homes. It is equipped with H.265 video technology which provides high-quality video resolution and night vision capabilities to provide clear visuals at any time of day or night. Due to the sophisticated 360 coverage view, blind spots reduce significantly which renders sharp images in 1080p resolution. The omnidirectional camera sees and records everything around it simultaneously. This lets users capture a large visual field with just one camera. There’s no physical rotation or movement—the entire environment around the camera is captured at once.

Advanced technology-based AI-Powered Human Shape Detection and Human Motion Auto-Tracking help track smooth movements as it sends alerts to the homeowner’s phone or email when motion is detected empowering greater attention of the property. Additionally, the camera’s two-way audio function allows homeowners to communicate with visitors, delivery people, or intruders. Furthermore, the camera also allows users to access the revolutionary feature of ‘One-click Return to Pre-set Direction’, wherein H8c can set maximum 12 points for the users to easily get the view back to their wanted area.

Speaking about the announcement, Mr. Bipin Gupta, Product Manager, EZVIZ said, “Monitoring outdoor scenarios is considered as a crucial aspect for safety and has been a challenging task, especially for those situated outside the grid, hence a comprehensive security solution that covers all areas of their home has become a significant need. At EZVIZ, we continuously strive to develop specialized products that cater to modern needs driven by our pursuit of innovation, we are proud to add the H8c Pan & Tilt Camera to our security camera portfolio. We are confident that this revolutionary compact product will provide robust surveillance, vigorously mitigate the potential security risk, and prepare completely safer and smarter homes”.

With a sleek and durable design, The EZVIZ H8c camera brings simple, long-lasting, and worry-free protection as it can withstand harsh weather conditions and can be installed in various locations, including the front porch, backyard, and garage. The camera can be easily mounted on the wall or ceiling, and the pan and tilt function allow homeowners to control the camera’s angle of view remotely.

The SRP of this product is INR 7500 and will be available in the offline market from June 2023 onwards.